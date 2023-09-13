Two measures intended to protect access to abortion on Guam will be up for a public hearing Wednesday.

Bill 106-37, sponsored by Sen. Thomas Fisher and co-sponsored by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, would prohibit restrictions or limitations on abortion, including mandates for medically unnecessary in-person visits and restrictions on the ability to provide abortion services through telemedicine.

The measure would allow voters to decide whether these protections, titled the Health Protection Act of 2023, should be put in place.

The other measure, Bill 111-37, introduced by Sen. William Parkinson shortly after Bill 106 came forward, would enact the protective provisions of the Health Protection Act without requiring a general vote.

The Archdiocese of Agana, which has thrown its support behind anti-abortion legislation, is expected to comment on these measures.

The Guam Bureau of Women's Affairs is also preparing testimony on both bills, according to Director Jayne Flores.

"We are encouraged that senators from both sides of the aisle are willing to put forth legislation to protect the full range of reproductive health care for the people of Guam - including access to abortion," Flores said.

Vanessa Williams, a local lawyer who has represented parties advocating for abortion access in recent federal court cases, said the people of Guam are entitled to the protection of their fundamental reproductive rights today.

"Without any further delay," she added.

In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court, through its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, reversed a half-century of legal precedent that had considered abortion a constitutional right.

States and other jurisdictions now have greater latitude to regulate abortion, whether that means improving access to the practice or implementing outright bans, which have been enacted in several states.

Abortion has always been a controversial topic for Guam, a deeply Catholic community, with recent discussions around the issue beginning well before the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

A few years ago, some controversy surfaced over attempts to replace Dr. William Freeman, the last doctor to perform abortions on Guam, who retired in 2018.

In 2021, two Hawaii-based doctors wanting to provide abortion services on island through telemedicine challenged Guam's in-person consultation mandate for abortion. Their efforts were rewarded with an initial victory - a preliminary injunction on the law - but that was appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

On Aug. 1, the appeals court vacated the injunction based on the new legal landscape created by the Dobbs decision. The doctors have moved to dismiss their complaint filed at the District Court of Guam.

In addition to Bills 106 and 111, Bill 162-37 was introduced following the 9th Circuit decision. Bill 162 would amend the Women's Reproductive Health Information Act of 2012, allowing for virtual consultation and doing away with many of the law's informational mandates.

Last year, five former and current lawmakers proposed the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022. Former Sen. Telena Nelson introduced the measure, while former Sen. Tony Ada and current Sens. Chris Duenas, Amanda Shelton and Frank Blas Jr. co-sponsored the bill.

The measure was written by local attorney Peter Sgro and was modeled on a Texas law, from which it took its name. The bill would have banned abortions once a fetal heartbeat was detected, usually within about six weeks, earlier than when women may know that they are pregnant.

Written at a time when abortion was considered a constitutional right, the Guam Heartbeat Act and its Texas counterpart utilized a civil lawsuit enforcement scheme to avoid judicial review. The Guam measure would have authorized private citizens to sue anyone who may have violated its provisions, except women who seek or obtain an abortion. The bill made no exemption for rape or incest, only for medical emergencies.

Despite initially passing the Guam Legislature, the Guam Heartbeat Act ultimately failed last term after lawmakers could not muster up the votes to override the veto handed down by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Today, under the umbrella of the Dobbs decision, Attorney General Douglas Moylan is attempting to revive a decades-old abortion ban, which was made inert shortly after its enactment because of the case law at the time.

Public Law 20-134, the ban, will prohibit abortions at all stages of pregnancy with limited exceptions related to medical intervention and ectopic pregnancies. Again, victims of rape and incest are not exempt from the ban unless they meet those limited exceptions. The ban also contains a referendum provision, allowing voters to determine if the ban should stay, but the election date has long passed.

Attempts to revive this ban have led to cases in both local and federal court.