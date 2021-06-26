Medicaid coverage expands, extended to regional migrants

More on Guam will be covered with Medicaid.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services announced Friday the income ceilings to qualify for Medicaid coverage have been raised.

A federal government-approved amendment also now allows citizens from the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands to be covered under Medicaid without having to wait years to qualify. The federally funded program provides health coverage to more than 72.5 million Americans, including children, pregnant women, parents, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. Medicaid is the single largest source of health coverage in the United States, according to Medicaid.gov.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave the approval last month.

Immediate Medicaid coverage for citizens from the FSM, Palau and the Marshall Islands living on Guam and other parts of the U.S. was included in a COVID-19 pandemic relief bill passed by Congress in December.

Citizens from the island nations previously had to establish a five-year residency before they could get covered under Medicaid.

CMS wrote to Public Health on May 19 informing the agency that they had reviewed proposed state plan amendments submitted in late March, which adopts an option to provide Medicaid eligibility without a five-year waiting period to otherwise eligible individuals lawfully residing in Guam in accordance with the Compacts of Free Association.

The state plan amendments are retroactive to Jan. 1 and apply to applications submitted from that date.

"Therefore, if an application was submitted on or after Jan. 1, 2021 and was denied due to the previous guidelines that did not allow for the approval of these citizens of the freely associated states or due to excess income, the previously submitted application will be reassessed to determine Medicaid eligibility based on the new guidelines above," Public Health stated. "These individuals will not be required to resubmit an application, however, they may be asked to submit updated information."

(Daily Post Staff)