Medicaid rate extended briefly

Congress has extended Guam's 83% Federal Matching Assistance Percentage (FMAP) for Medicaid, for three days.

A federal continuing appropriations measure recently signed into law by President Joe Biden extends the expanded FMAP from Dec. 13, the prior deadline, to Dec. 16.

Any lowering of the rate would either cause the government of Guam to pay more out of local coffers to fund expenses from the care received by Medicaid patients, or impose a smaller funding cap for those covered under the plan for the newly started fiscal year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The congressional legislation is a temporary funding measure to hold over federal agencies until mid-December, as Congress works out a larger budget bill moving further into fiscal year 2023. It also includes supplemental appropriations to respond to the situation in Ukraine.

The Office of Sen. Telena Nelson issued a release on the extension, stating that territorial representatives urged House leadership in September to extend the FMAP for the territories, prompting federal lawmakers to take action and amend the original end date.

"Thank you to our members of Congress who recognize the crucial needs of the territories while we continue to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession," Nelson stated in the release

The senator's communications manager, Auriann Camacho, told The Guam Daily Post they hope Congress will consider covering all of fiscal 2023 for the U.S. territories during an upcoming session.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said the movement from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16 was to align with the funding of the federal government covered by the continuing appropriations, which is also up to Dec. 16.

When asked if a longer extension to Guam's expanded FMAP was in the works as part of a fiscal 2023 federal budget bill, San Nicolas said he was optimistic but could not comment with certainty on any fiscal 2023 provisions at this time.

Changing rates

The FMAP represents the percentage share of Medicaid expenses paid for by the federal government. It has fluctuated recently but has been historically set at 55% federal and 45% local for Guam.

Since fiscal 2020, the FMAP had been set to 83% federal. The Department of Public Health and Social Services may be looking at a nearly $20 million shortfall in fiscal 2023 if this expanded FMAP is not extended.

Guam also has an additional 6.2% in federal coverage since March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to DPHSS.

This raises the total FMAP to 89.2% federal coverage.

The additional 6.2% is set to expire at the end of the quarter when the public health emergency ends, DPHSS added, citing information provided by HHS to governors of states and territories.

HHS extended the federal emergency in mid-July, by 90 days. That should be ending around mid-October.

The federal agency, however, also told governors in January 2021 that it would provide states with 60 days' notice prior to terminating the emergency declaration or letting it expire. Guam has not received a notification, so it appears the federal emergency will be extended.