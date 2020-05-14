The governor’s physicians' advisory board is recommending that Guam residents returning from travel be allowed to quarantine at home.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen said more discussion with the governor was expected Thursday evening.

“Basically, it’s a guideline to have our people – returning residents – to feel safer and quarantine themselves at home. And again, it would save money,” he said. "What we’re doing right now is not sustainable."

The Pacific Star Resort & Spa has been designated as the quarantine facility for incoming passengers. It has no contract with the government though it has been used since March. It submitted an invoice of $544,600 to the Department of Public Health and Social Services for the period between March 23 and April 5.

The doctor said as the island tries to phase back into a state of normalcy, it’s a policy that makes sense.

Nguyen, who is also a partner and physician at American Medical Center, also said they’re looking at ending its Tier 2 commitment with the government of Guam, possibly by June 5. Under Tier 2, the center's clinics were designated as alternative health care facilities to ease the strain on Guam Memorial Hospital during the pandemic.

While the governor has declared Guam to be in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, which means the public health emergency is still in effect but with fewer restrictions, the local government has also said there could be a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

“No one knows (if the surge) will happen but I think by the second week of June we should know already,” Nguyen said. If numbers stay stable then AMC and the other clinics will push the governor to release them of their Tier 2 responsibility.

No contract

Nguyen confirmed that as of Thursday morning, his clinic doesn’t have a contract with the government.

GovGuam had designated AMC, the Seventh-day Adventist Guam Clinic and FHP as Tier 2 clinics. A GovGuam breakdown of federal COVID-19 funds also listed AMC as one of three health care facilities that would share $7 million from the federal government.

However, without a contract, Nguyen said, it “concerns us a lot.”

“Just along with everyone else on the front line - including the nursing staff, firefighters, policemen and everyone that have been promised whatever double pay or percentage of hazardous pay that hasn’t been delivered until now – yes, it concerns us a whole lot,” he stated.

He added without a contract, it’s “more likely we won’t get paid at all.”

And while they’re happy to help the island, considering it’s a public health emergency and they have a role as caretakers of the health of the island community, there are costs involved in the services they provide, which means they’ve gone “negative every month.”

He said they are getting federal help in the form of the Payroll Protection Program, which helps pay for salaries, but other costs may be something they have to absorb if the local funding doesn’t come through.

“We’re kind of treading water at this point,” he said. “I don’t know how long we’re going to last.”

They’ve had discussions with the governor’s legal counsel, showing their expenses to see if they could get reimbursed just for the cost of services “to keep the clinic afloat” as they provide Tier 2 services.

“It’s not a time to make money, it’s a time to step up and serve the community,” he said, adding that they still have to pay staff, replenish the inventory they’ve used, and pay for other costs of providing services.

“And we’ll open our books up to everyone to look at to make sure we prove that we don’t intend to make anything out of this thing because of our responsibility,” he said, reiterating a message they relayed to the governor’s office regarding the costs. “But so far, we have nothing back yet.”