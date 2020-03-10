Private clinics and many in the medical community do not feel prepared for a COVID-19 outbreak on Guam.

Hoping to learn from other medical professionals in the region and engage discussion among stakeholders, the Guam Medical Association will host an international coronavirus conference on March 15.

GMA President Dr. Thomas Shieh said, "(The Department of Public Health and Social Services) cannot do everything themselves. They need the private sector's help."

The association is flying in experts, while others will appear via video conference, to share the infectious disease response in countries around the region and what can be done on Guam.

Shieh said private clinics don't feel prepared for an outbreak.

'A fragile health care community'

"Here on Guam, we already have a fragile health care community. If you quarantine two physicians, you lose providers that will care for thousands of patients. You quarantine or lose nurses, the same will occur," said Shieh.

He said the biggest issue will be to ensure that those who do get sick recover, and that they don't spread the illness to others.

Public Health initially declined participation in the conference but later reconsidered.

The conference will also discuss infection-control measures against COVID-19, diagnostic testing being done internationally and domestically, management of patients affected by the virus, the pandemic plans of different countries and the clinical profile of a patient with COVID-19, among other topics.

The international coronavirus conference will be held from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. March 15 at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort. Seating is limited. Those interested in attending should contact Pram Sullivan at 483-6600.