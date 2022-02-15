The Guam Board of Medical Examiners has been called by local senators to appear at two oversight hearings on Wednesday.

Both hearings were called by Speaker Therese Terlaje, chairperson of the committee on health.

The first hearing will focus on the GBME’s licensing discretion, procedures for doctors with complaints lodged against them in other jurisdictions, and how complaints are investigated locally.

The second hearing will focus on the board’s procedural discretion over licensing of physicians with complaints in other jurisdictions. Public disclosure of current accusations and physician license revocations, suspensions, or other disciplinary actions by other jurisdictions pursuant to The Patient Protection Through Information Act could also come up. The hearing will also go further into the complaint investigation and hearing timelines, as well as the procedure to update those who file complaints.

Over the years and in recent months, the GBME has approved full licensure for several physicians with histories of complaints to practice locally.

In January, the board approved two full licenses and one temporary license to doctors with spotty records.

Allegations of sexual misconduct against one doctor practicing on Guam were brought to the board’s attention in recent months.

Allegations from two patients against a doctor

Doctor Ugochukwu Akoma, a private practitioner and owner of Hepzibah Family Medicine Clinic came under fire when two patients came forward with separate allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Both alleged victims filed complaints against Akoma with the board.

One victim filed a report with GBME in 2020. The second alleged victim filed in 2021. However, the board did not provide the 2020 alleged victim with any updates on its investigation until this year.

The victim told The Guam Daily Post the only information she received was that her case was reviewed on March 11, 2020, a week after the complaint was filed. It took two years to find out this information despite repeated calls to the GBME since filing her complaint.

Last month, when the allegations surfaced publicly, board Chairman Nathaniel Berg did not respond to questions about how long the investigation stood still or why the complainants did not receive timely updates.

GBME also did not respond to questions on the protocols in place for doctors facing allegations of sexual assault.

During GBME's January meeting, Berg said no comments would be made on pending investigations.

Berg’s statement was made in reference to the 2021 alleged victim’s complaint against Akoma which is under investigation.

The first woman’s case preceded the 2021 victim by over a year. The woman stressed that if they had taken her case seriously, there would have been no additional victims.

Prior to practicing on Guam, Akoma had complaints filed against him in multiple states. Akoma left Iowa following allegations and was already practicing on Guam when his Iowa case was settled in 2018.

Akoma paid a $5,000 fine and agreed to terms of probation. The terms of practice in Iowa included that Akoma must be accompanied by a board-approved female health care professional chaperone when treating female patients.

Akoma was granted licensure to practice on Guam in October 2017 under IHP Medical Group. An IHP staffer later filed a complaint with the GBME in 2018 raising similar allegations. Akoma, however, kept his license and was able to open a private practice.

To date, it is not known how many local physicians have been granted licenses with prior disciplinary action by boards from other jurisdictions, how many are approved with conditions set by the board, or how many have violated those conditions.

These issues will be addressed during the oversight hearing at 12:30 and 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Guam Legislature in Hagåtña.