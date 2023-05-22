Medical board gets guidance over how to handle foreign applicants for local licenses

International physicians seeking to practice medicine in Guam who haven't worked in the United States for some time have a little more clarity now on how to do so.

After representatives from the Guam Board of Medical Examiners returned from the Federation of State Medical Boards annual meeting this month, doctors have better information on how to address the issue of licenses, the GBME chair said.

“We had a pretty extensive meeting with the FSMB, including their legal team, as well as their incoming president, regarding this and what their existing policy is,” Dr. Nathanial Berg, chair of the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, said during the GBME monthly meeting.

Berg said the FSMB policy will be updated this year. The current policy was put in place in 2012.

“The policy is if you haven’t practiced in three years for any reason in the U.S. — and that includes whether you were out for health care reasons, you took a sabbatical, you went and got a law degree, or ... you practiced abroad — they want those to take SPEX,” said Berg.

The SPEX is a computerized, multiple-choice examination of current knowledge requisite for the general, undifferentiated practice of medicine, the FSMB stated on its website. State boards may require SPEX for endorsement of licensure, reinstatement of a license, or reactivation of a license after a period of inactivity. It's used by medical boards across the continental U.S. as a way to reassess the general medical knowledge of physicians who hold or have held a valid medical license and are seeking reinstatement.

Board members questioned whether the exam could be conducted online. Berg said: “Probably, they might have to do it in Guam … but I don’t know the answer to that.”

Berg said his SPEX contact assured him the vast majority of physicians in practice should have no issues passing the exam.

“An example of someone who had to take it was Dr. (Kia) Rahmani. He had to take it because he had practiced in Canada for three years. So when he came to get a license in Kansas, he had to take SPEX,” said Berg.

Berg said there are several reentry programs available, but they must be recognized by the FSMB. He said his favorite was the University of California, San Diego, program.

“It’s partly online and then they have to go in for a couple of days. And they basically observe, they don’t do license; they command and they observe and then (UCSD doctors) ask them questions,” said Berg.

He noted that none of the programs are cheap.

“But it’s not that horrific for a physician who wants to practice in the U.S. I believe the last physician that we had said the entire thing cost him $15,000 including travel, examination, taking time out to study, etc.,” said Berg.

It lasts about three days on-site, Berg said, but he advised that it could vary depending on the specialty. In an example Berg gave, the doctor was an ear, nose and throat, or otolaryngology, or ENT, specialist.

“So SPEX first, then reentry program. That is FSMB’s recommendation they gave to (GBME administrator) Zennia Pecina and myself,” said Berg.

Berg said he wants UCSD to first present what it typically does in its program before finalizing anything, as doctors aren't allowed to conduct reentry at the institution where they plan to work; they must do it elsewhere.

“So that we can formalize it, I will put together a proposal for us to think about, … so SPEX, followed by reentry and then to formalize that, because I don’t think it’d be right to vote on that now. We need to have some time to look at them and I will ask the UCSD program to send us details into what their program entails. As I mentioned, there are a lot of other programs out there,” said Berg.

Board members agreed the goal is to have a standard policy in place, no matter whether the doctor seeking license was out of the country or out of practice for some other reason.

In the cases of two doctors slated for positions at Guam Regional Medical City who are awaiting licensure with the GBME, they have qualified by training but have practiced outside the U.S. for several years.

“Thankfully, GRMC has been understanding; they understand that this is a new situation for the board and it may take several months before the board decides how to handle it,” said Berg.