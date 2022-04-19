The “lost” sexual assault complaint against a local doctor which was filed with the Guam Board of Medical Examiners was apparently removed from their office. The board is now looking at implementing a policy so that it doesn’t happen again.

The complaint involves a sexual assault allegation against Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma, a private practitioner with a history of similar complaints and disciplinary actions against him on Guam and in Iowa.

The complainant, a former patient of Akoma filed her complaint in November 2021, following allegations the doctor made unwanted sexual advances and comments when she was under his care in October of that year.

While the complaint was initially assigned for investigation to GBME member Dr. Annette David in January, the following month during an oversight hearing it was revealed that the alleged victim’s complaint had been “misplaced” and no movement was made in the investigation.

However, during a recent board meeting, Health Professional Licensing Office administrative staff Breanna Sablan reported the complaint had been found.

“We have implemented internal policies for handling disciplinary complaints to include the investigation process. This process or policy is crucial to be able to provide updates to complainants,” she said.

“There was an oversight hearing with Speaker Therese Terlaje on Feb. 16. For the record, I wanted to notify the board about the complaint form that was lost. I wanted to report that, that complaint form has been found and the investigation process ongoing,” Sablan said.

David saw the incident as a learning experience and an opportunity to improve policies.

“As Breanna had mentioned that complaint has resurfaced and it wasn’t because of any lapse from the HPLO staff … but I think, very importantly, what we probably need to agree upon is a clear policy, no physical records related to the GBME is removed from the office. That all physical records stay on-site,” David said.

Although David made a motion to adopt the policy to prevent the incident from occurring again, it wasn’t on the agenda and therefore could not be acted upon. Chairman Nathaniel Berg noted the issue is administrative and didn’t think it was necessary.

“I don’t think we necessarily need to, we all agree and Breanna says that’s the way it is, she’s in charge since that’s our policy, that’s our policy,” Berg said.

GBME legal counsel Rob Weinberg disagreed. He said, “It’s not just Breanna is in control. It needs to be a policy understood by all.”

While it was not disclosed who removed the file from the GBME office, another board member said it cannot happen again.

“If somebody comes in and says 'I’m a commissioner or board member, give it to me, show it to me.' Well, you (have to) show them the door. Because we’re not going to do it and then make them complain,” said Phil Flores, GBME public representative.

Berg, in the end, agreed creating a formal policy would not be an issue. He noted that the policy would be placed on GBME’s next meeting agenda.

Lost complaint

The lost complaint was an inexcusable incident for the complainant, who recently spoke to The Guam Daily Post.

“It is very upsetting to know my complaint was removed from the office. This further proves why the board needs oversight hearings and with everything surfacing it should push lawmakers to buckle down on these boards and physicians with better legislation,” the complainant said.

Now she has reservations about entrusting evidence in her case to the board.

During the board meeting, David noted that the complainant had agreed to share evidence with the GBME, but indicated it had not been received despite multiple attempts to follow up.

The victim, however, wants answers first before handing over the evidence.

“I held off signing in my evidence since they lost my complaint. Now that it's been found, prior to me sending it in, I want them to answer these questions I have,” the woman said.

She inquired what actions would be taken when her evidence is turned in, what to expect on the board's end and the steps taken since her complaint was lost.

She also questioned a recent decision by the board against Akoma, which resulted in him requiring a chaperone be present at all times when he is with a female patient.

“This doctor was accused twice in the mainland and the actions that were taken was to pay a fine and be chaperoned. It is my understanding that he has three complaints against him and the only action taken at this point was for him to be chaperoned. Who is his chaperone? One of his employees?” she asked. “Who is there to verify that this is taking place? This action is not sufficient. If my evidence is adequate, what immediate actions will be taken by this board? And what would qualify as adequate evidence?”

She is waiting for a response from the GBME.

The GBME closed a previous investigation against Akoma on Feb. 15, determining there was insufficient evidence or legal basis to warrant a finding that a violation of the Physicians Practice Act occurred.

Although the board did not rule in the complainant’s favor, David pushed for his suspension after reviewing the 2021 victim’s complaint and a separate complaint involving Akoma.

However, because the GBME does not have an attorney able to go to court within 30 days for a hearing, the board imposed the patient restriction while those investigations are pending.