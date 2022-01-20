The patient who came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma was not given a chance to speak during a Guam Board of Medical Examiners public meeting on Wednesday.

Board Chairman Nathaniel Berg was quick to let the public know they would not discuss any active investigations and that the patient who alleged sexual assault would not get a chance to speak.

The patient, an adult woman, went into the meeting on Wednesday with the understanding that the board would hear her complaint and allow her to speak by video. It was a moment that she had been waiting for since filing case number GBME-CO-2021-011 with the board on Nov. 17, 2021.

The woman alleged she was groped and subjected to other forms of sexual assault when she went to Akoma's Hepzibah Family Medicine Clinic one Saturday in October 2021 when her antidepressant and another prescription medication didn't work and resulted in her having a breakdown.

Akoma, who faced a sexual misconduct complaint in Iowa prior to moving to Guam, declined to comment when asked on a number of occasions by The Guam Daily Post recently. He did say a lawyer will contact the Post, but that hasn't occurred as of press time.

At the meeting Wednesday, the patient begged the board to allow her to voice her concerns regarding Akoma. The woman said she is a survivor of sexual abuse as a child and shared her past with Akoma.

The patient had the support of family and friends, who told the board they were there for her. But her plea to be allowed to speak up fell on deaf ears at the medical board's meeting

At the beginning of the meeting, GBME Chairman Nathaniel Berg confirmed that there was no public comment period scheduled for the meeting.

“Any member of the public is certainly welcome to attend but we will not be commenting on ongoing cases of investigations and we will not have public comment at this meeting today,” Berg said.

The victim tried to clarify what he meant but Berg cut her off.

“This is not a public session,” Berg said, in part.

The public was informed that they could only speak if the chairman acknowledges them. In the Zoom chat, some members of the public expressed their disappointment in the board’s interaction with the alleged victim.

“Not sure who told her otherwise but, shame on them for giving her false hope in the beginning steps to healing from such a traumatic situation. She is surrounded by friends and family and this will not be the end of it,” Amy Jackson wrote.

In response, GBME further explained the reason the victim was not allowed to speak.

“Just so the public is aware, there is a law that prohibits us from straying from a posted agenda. This is a new law. In addition, we do not discuss a case that is still under investigation. When the case is ready to be presented to the board, you may be addressed. A meeting will be forthcoming,” said Zennia Pecina, Health Professional Licensing Office administrator.

The victim's complaint against Akoma was listed on the agenda to be addressed but it was only for a status update.

While the complaint was filed before the board in November, a medical board member was assigned to investigate the case only Wednesday.

“I just found out yesterday afternoon that I was assigned to this case. I will have to review it,” Dr. Annette David said.

The board instructed that Akoma be notified. Akoma has 30 days to respond to the allegations against him.

Berg then noted that he recused himself from the case, having been involved in previous cases against the doctor.

“Although I am recusing myself, I think that’s a good idea if since there are other cases that were involved, that those board members and former board members involved to jointly investigate because it’s a very complicated case. But I will recuse myself and ask that no further discussion regarding the cases under investigation,” Berg said.

In response, Vice Chairman Philip Flores said, “that’s good because you are in the same building.”

Before he could say more, Pecina interjected to caution the vice chair, and said the case would be discussed offline.

Akoma has a history of sexual assault allegations against him dating back to 2007 while he was a practicing physician in the states.

Akoma left Iowa following allegations of sexual misconduct against him that led the state’s medical board to require that a female chaperone accompany him when seeing patients – if he were to stay in the state.