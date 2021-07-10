Medical campus financing bill sent back to committee

Just before adjourning Friday, lawmakers decided to send a bill intended to finance the construction and maintenance of a new medical campus back to its committee.

Bill 121-36 was set aside earlier in session, as numerous amendments were introduced following about two days of discussion with agency officials. Sen. Joe San Agustin, the bill's main sponsor, attempted to waive a committee of the whole requirement for a substituted version of the bill.

However, there was some concern about the bill.

"Not all the amendments uploaded were actually integrated into this substitute bill and there was new language that was added to the substitute bill not part of the amendments. One of my concerns is that the bill has changed significantly, and I think it requires a little bit more deliberation and understanding and comprehension," Sen. Sabina Perez said.

While seven senators wanted to waive the committee of the whole requirement, it was not enough to pass San Agustin's motion. Lawmakers recessed to wait for the committee of the whole panel members to become available, but by the time they met again in the afternoon, San Agustin moved to refer Bill 121 back to the appropriations committee. The motion passed without objection.

Bill 121 authorizes the government to enter into a lease-back arrangement for the construction and maintenance of a Healthcare Center of Excellence for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, and Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The medical campus is estimated to become a $1 billion project, with construction to be done in phases. The governor's goal is to break ground by October 2022. About $300 million may be pledged from American Rescue Plan funding for the project.

Adoption bills move forward

While that bill was set back, other measures did pass muster with the Legislature this session, including two bills related to the adoption process.

Bills 108-36 and 109-36 passed with majority support from lawmakers. Both obtained 10 votes in favor and four votes against. Sen. Anthony Ada was excused from both votes.

Meanwhile, Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Telo Taitague, Joanne Brown and Sabina Perez voted against both measures.

Bill 108-36, inserts adoption agencies into the adoption process, while Bill 109 expands the Newborn Infant Safe Haven Act while also inserting adoption agencies into the chain of custody for infants relinquished under the act.

The major divide has been over the regulation of adoption agencies. Several amendments were introduced attempting to limit or regulate the agencies.

"I, along with some of my colleagues, attempted to address through amendments some of the major issues that have been raised on these bills; however, a majority of senators refused to work with us in our broader effort to close any potential loopholes in these bills," Taitague said.

In response, Sen. Mary Torres, the main sponsor of both bills, said screening processes and regulations still exist.

"Neither Bill 108 nor 109 removes the extensive adoptive screening process already under Guam law - a process that requires the Superior Court’s review of the parents, a lengthy home study report conducted by a social worker, and public health’s approval - all before the adoption is finalized. If an adoption agency brings unsuitable people to DPHSS, the adoption will not be approved," Torres said.