After more than two days of lengthy discussion, lawmakers have set aside the legislation intended to finance the construction and maintenance of a new medical campus for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, Behavioral Health and Wellness, and Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Lawmakers continued debating amendments Friday morning during the committee of the whole, but fell into arguments over the order in which the amendments should be entertained.

Some lawmakers wanted to go in order of the pages on which they appear, to create some order and help avoid potential conflicting language moving back and forth between pages.

Nearly 30 amendments were filed for the bill.

"I've never seen this many amendments for a single bill in my time. I think just so we have some order and clarity because this is very confusing. I mean we're literally almost rebuilding a bill here, which to this degree is unusual," said Sen. Joanne Brown.

Other lawmakers stated the amendments should be addressed in the order they were submitted, as determined by the rules of engagement.

After about a 10-minute recess, the motion to proceed by page number was withdrawn, but then Sen. Joe San Agustin, the main sponsor of Bill 121, moved to set aside the proposal.

The medical campus is estimated to become a $1 billion project, with construction to be done in phases. The governor's goal is to break ground by October 2022. About $300 million may be pledged from American Rescue Plan funding for the project.

Bill 121, the 21st Century Healthcare Center of Excellence Act of 2021, authorizes the government to enter into a lease-back arrangement with a contractor for the construction and maintenance of the Healthcare Center of Excellence.

Revenues pledged for lease-back payments include up to $35 million of Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursements available for fiscal year 2022 only, and up to $35 million in annual General Fund appropriations. The government of Guam may also use federal funds and other financing options.

There was significant discussion about costs during the committee of the whole, in which lawmakers discussed aspects of the bill with agency officials.

The health care financing task force estimated more than $60 million in annual lease payments, about twice as much as the proposed payment stream in Bill 121. However, that is said to be preliminary.

GEDA CEO/Administrator Melanie Mendiola said there are multiple ways to reduce the $60 million estimate closer to the $35 million authorization.

"This is a very conservative estimate at 5% (interest rate). If we were to estimate at 4.5% or 4%, that would bring the $60 million down closer to the $40 million level," Mendiola said.

It may also be possible to reduce the amount to be funded by about $30 million, she added, referring to grants available to Public Health that were included in the $100 million cost estimate for new facilities at the medical campus.