Medical campus lease nears

A long-term lease for the Eagles Field property eyed to become the home of a planned medical campus on Guam may be signed by the end of the month, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The lease would be for 50 years with an option to renew, the governor said.

“I met with the deputy secretary of the Navy and the assistant secretary of the Navy in charge of installations and went over our lease. And they assured me they have it, they're reviewing and they will be signing it, I think, by the end of this month at the latest. It was Feb. 6 when I met with them and they were talking about signing it within the next two to three weeks,” Leon Guerrero told The Guam Daily Post regarding her trip to Washington, D.C., earlier this month.

Leon Guerrero traveled to the nation's capital partly to attend the winter conference of the National Governors Association, but also to speak with key leaders and officials who could assist with the medical campus project, the construction of which has been a primary objective for her administration.

“So, after they sign it, it will have to go to Congress for notification and then once that happens, we will have possession of the property and then we'll continue on with our path to providing the medical center complex,” the governor added.

Before speaking to the Navy officials, the governor first met with Patrick O'Brien, head of the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation, formerly known as the Office of Economic Adjustment, at the Department of Defense.

“One of the things that I really wanted to do was to have him initiate an economic adjustment committee. This is a committee that has great influence in Congress through the DOD side in reference to what are the needs in these communities that are impacted by military,” Leon Guerrero said, adding that O'Brien is very supportive of the vision to construct the medical complex and will work closely with the administration to bring a mini economic adjustment committee to Guam, to be comprised of various federal agencies.

The administration would present to the committee their requests, position and arguments as to why the medical complex project is necessary and tied to national security.

“As we can see from the (COVID-19) pandemic, the need is to expand our capability and our capacity to provide hospital care, health care delivery to not just the civilians, but also military personnel,” Leon Guerrero said.

The central project for the medical campus has been the construction of a new public hospital, but there are other facilities planned for the site - a public health center, veterans clinic and the relocation of the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center - all of which the governor wants to present to the federal officials.

“I expect (them) to support our presentation and support our requests and go back to their various departments and see what they can do to provide the funding,” Leon Guerrero said.

For the new public hospital, specifically, the governor made a presentation at the governors association conference, seeking $700 million to aid its construction.

About $160 million out of American Rescue Plan moneys for Guam have already been reserved by the governor for the new public hospital facility. But Leon Guerrero said that only covers property preparation and infrastructure installation - preliminary work for which funds have been allocated to decrease delays in the hospital's construction. The $700 million would help fund architectural and engineering costs and the actual construction, she added.

While the new public hospital is often in the spotlight whenever the medical campus is discussed, the first facility likely to break ground, once the lease is obtained and the property is secured, is a laboratory for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which already has funding.

More policy concerns

The governor also discussed H-2B concerns at the NGA.

“Right now, there is a law that expires the exemption of H-2B workers coming to Guam for military projects to end on 2024, and we're asking to extend it to 2029. Also, we talked about some issues on Medicaid, which we are very appreciative about Medicaid, and, of course, Compact impact was another big concern. Where we feel we are being underpaid or under-reimbursed for the amount of the impact (as) our brothers and sisters from the various islands come for work, education and medical help,” Leon Guerrero said, adding that she also discussed veterans and her goal of establishing a veterans' claims processing center on Guam.

The governor also met with the president and vice president during a business meeting with governors about grants for states and territories, and also met with housing officials and the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Right off the airplane, the next day we were boots on the ground running, making sure … to send the message of our needs for financial aid. … I'm hopeful that this will be addressed soon and we'll continue on with the persistence with the federal partners to help us with the financing of the hospital and also the medical center,” Leon Guerrero said.

Following her trip to D.C., from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, the governor flew to Pohnpei on Feb. 15 to attend the Micronesian Islands Forum.

Among the island jurisdictions, and also within the U.S., manpower shortage was the biggest concern, according to the governor.

“When I was there in Pohnpei, the restaurants weren't open full days because there was no labor. … One of the leaders was telling me that in Pohnpei, I don't know whether it was Idaho or Arkansas, they came and recruited over 1,000 Pohnpeians to work in their manufacturing. So, that's how competitive it is with the workforce throughout the nation and here,” Leon Guerrero said.

The governor said Guam is already performing options suggested in these discussions, such as promoting apprenticeships programs, accepting H-2B workers and working with the Philippines to make processing H-2B workers more efficient.

“That's one of the focus. Our administration is working very closely with the Department of Labor, with the (Guam Community College), with (the University of Guam), and the trades academies, and working with private sector employers to try and continue on with the implementations that we're doing to help with the workforce shortages here,” Leon Guerrero said.