Medical chief: Guam needs vaccine allocations doubled

The island will need at least twice as much of its current allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government in order to meet the governor's goal of achieving herd immunity by Liberation Day, according to Dr. Felix Cabrera, medical chief at the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The island's vaccination rate has increased as Public Health's partners assist the government in vaccinating residents, and the program has been largely successful, Cabrera said during an oversight hearing with lawmakers Monday.

Guam's total vaccine allotment to date is 51,300 doses, of which 15,905 doses remain, according to the Joint Information Center. That's an average allocation of 17,100 doses per month over three months.

At the current vaccination rate, the island has the potential to use up its current allotment by mid-month, Cabrera said. There is also no word yet on what March's allocation might be.

"What this is also really saying is that our real rate-limiting step is not what we're doing here on Guam, it's what the federal government is providing to us," he added. "They need to be giving us essentially twice as many of the vaccines at minimum that they're providing to us. And so that's the one way that we'll be able to actually meet our goals."

To reach herd immunity, Guam will need to vaccinate 70% to 80% of the population that can be inoculated with the current vaccines – those 16 years and older – or up to 100,000 out of 125,000 individuals.

Two doses are needed for each person inoculated with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, so 200,000 doses are needed in total.

So far, 7,422 people have been fully vaccinated using the Pfizer vaccine while another 1,303 have been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, according to the JIC.

If the allocation isn't increased, Guam can expect about 136,000 doses in total by July, or just 68,000 individuals that can be fully vaccinated by that time.

At the current allocation rate, the island would be "lucky" to reach herd immunity by the end of the year, according to Cabrera.

Through the Operation Warp Speed federal vaccine program, Guam has sought to increase the island's allotment up to 40,000 vaccines per month, but Public Health Director Arthur San Agustin said Monday there is no confirmation the request will be granted. The issue boils down to production as well as equitable distribution with other jurisdictions in need, the director added.

This is why the government of Guam is trying to make the "strong argument" that vaccines are not being wasted on island, according to Cabrera.

"We are putting (vaccines) into arms, so give them to us and let's have the United States have the big win with the Mariana Islands and where we'll actually achieve herd immunity before any other jurisdiction," he said.

But San Agustin also said Public Health is hearing there will be an increase in the production of vaccines and is hoping an increase to Guam's allocation will happen in the coming month or so.

Annette Aguon, the lead for Public Health's COVID-19 Epidemiology/Surveillance Branch, said they are hoping the addition of a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will make more doses available to all jurisdictions. Johnson & Johnson is waiting on an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine.