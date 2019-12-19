The largest healthcare network in the Philippines, The Medical City now has an office on Guam.

The Medical City office opened on Wednesday in Tamuning. The center offers help to those seeking medical care unavailable on Guam and to those seeking treatment outside of the territory.

The office will facilitate referrals to five hospitals and 50 clinics in the Philippines affiliated with The Medical City. These include its main healthcare complex in Manila and provincial hospitals in Laguna, Luzon and the Visayas.

"Every person deserves proper healthcare, and accessibility plays a big role in it," said Dr. Eugenio Jose F. Ramos, The Medical City president and CEO. "We understand that Guamanians have diverse healthcare needs. As an enterprise we would like to be the institution that meets them." Dr. Ramos practices internal medicine and specializes in cardiology.

GRMC is part The Medical City network

The Guam Regional Medical City, a 136-bed acute-care hospital that opened in 2016 in Dededo is part of TMC network.

"GRMC is committed to improving the well-being of the people of Micronesia by tailoring its services to the healthcare needs of the people who live here. That means being a center of excellence for cardiac care, advanced stroke care, comprehensive cancer care, and by providing a variety of treatments for diabetes, among other diseases," GRMC President and CEO Dr. Michael Cruz said.