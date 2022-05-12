Medical examiner GovGuam hired has backed out

The government of Guam has restarted the search for a medical examiner who's needed for autopsies and to help determine whether homicide investigations can move forward.

Dr. Jeffrey S. Nine submitted a letter of withdrawal for the medical examiner position, citing medical reasons, the Guam Office of the Attorney General confirmed Wednesday.

Guam has been without a chief medical examiner since 2019 when Dr. Aurelio Espinola retired.

Nine had accepted the GovGuam offer to take the post, with a salary of $310,000 plus benefits.

But Nine had made it clear that the only barrier to ensuring his employment on Guam will be if his pets cannot travel with him.

The Guam AG's office had initiated efforts to help Nine move his pets from the U.S. mainland to Guam.

GovGuam tried to get Nine's pets to be exempted from a commercial airline suspension of transporting dogs to and from Guam.

While the position is vacant, a medical examiner from Saipan or a forensic pathologist from Hawaii travels to Guam as the need arises.