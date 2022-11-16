Medical examiner rules Dededo man’s shooting death a homicide

A man pronounced dead after a shooting in Dededo over the weekend was identified as 37-year-old Edward Bamba, the Guam Police Department stated in a press release.

On Saturday morning, patrol officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the area of Chalan Eskuela in Dededo. A male victim was immediately transported to Guam Regional Medical City, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said in the release.

After being administered CPR, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section assumed the case and initiated a death investigation.

An autopsy conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Nine confirmed the man was Bamba, who Nine said died from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The manner of death was classified as a homicide by Nine, Savella said in the release.

The investigation remains open as detectives conduct follow-ups. However, there are no suspects as of Tuesday afternoon, Savella added.

At the time of the shooting, GPD said one or more possible suspects fled "in a vehicle only identified as a dark-colored sedan with unidentified license plates."

Following the shooting, The Guam Daily Post spoke with a neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous. He said he was tending to his wife when he heard the sounds of gunshots and cars leaving the area.

"Yes, this morning. Twice. And even yesterday (Friday) twice. In the evening about 6 p.m. yesterday, when I heard the two gunshots, I thought it was a warning shot, but today it wasn't a warning shot," said the nearby resident who added he felt something "was off" about the situation.

The neighbor further said he knew the man who lived in the home being investigated by police.

"I only know the guy. He's a good guy," the neighbor said. "They kept to themselves. If something was wrong, I would let them know and they would come ask me if I see anybody."

The neighbor stated that this is the first time he can recall an incident of this type occurring, given that the road in front of the home is heavily traversed because of a nearby school.