Medical malpractice reform not on agenda, speaker to try again

Legislation aiming to reform medical malpractice tort law on Guam failed to be placed on lawmakers' session agenda.

Speaker Therese Terlaje advanced Bill 112-36 for senatorial consideration Wednesday morning during the final regular session for the current legislative term.

The speaker, and Sens. Chris Duenas, James Moylan, Sabina Perez, Joanne Brown, Jose Terlaje and Telo Taitague were present on the floor at the time of the motion. Sen. Amanda Shelton was present as well and presided over session.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Duenas objected to the speaker's motion, requiring that a vote take place.

Eight votes were needed to pass the motion. The speaker, Perez, Brown and Taitague voted to place Bill 112 on the agenda, which was not enough to approve the request.

Lawmakers were supposed to return to session Wednesday afternoon but not enough members attended to make a quorum. The Guam Legislature is in recess until Friday.

“I will try again to place Bill 112 on the agenda when more of my colleagues are present and will work to ensure that they have a full understanding of the changes in the substitute bill,” Terlaje told The Guam Daily Post.

“The bill had two public hearings and two roundtable/public hearings, and was substituted and further amended to address many of the concerns. The bottom line is that if the bill does not get passed, patients who have been harmed by negligence will remain unable to access justice due to cost barriers. Patients and their families have been waiting and relying on us. The Legislature is their last recourse,” she added.

Bill 112 would replace mandated arbitration, the current law on Guam, with a pre-screening court process. Arbitration is an out-of-court procedure used to settle disputes.

The proposal to do away with mandated arbitration has been nothing short of controversial.

Proponents for change argue that arbitration costs deter legitimate malpractice claims from coming forward.

On the other hand, the medical community has been vehemently opposed to Bill 112, citing concerns over frivolous lawsuits and the impacts that may have on medical care. Some have proposed alternatives, such as creating a fund to assist with arbitration costs.

Several hearings on the current arbitration law and its impacts were held in 2019. That led up to a measure introduced on the eve of the 35th Guam Legislature, which was revived in the 36th Legislature as Bill 112. The proposal has now undergone several hearings and changes.

Duenas told the Post that he objected to placing Bill 112 on the session agenda for “a couple different reasons.”

“But I think what's the most important is the votes aren't there. ... And there's a reason why the votes aren't there,” Duenas said, adding that there were a number of suggestions from the medical community that were not addressed in the bill.

“To me, I just believe that the complexity of this bill was such it was not ready to go on the floor considering the consequences,” Duenas said.

Moylan said concerns were made through public hearings that have taken place, and “there are many issues still to be addressed that were brought up in opposition” to Bill 112.

“I believe the discussion should continue in a roundtable with those that are affected ... to iron that out before it comes to the floor for a vote. And I'm not comfortable with all the opposition I heard against this bill. I would like a few more discussions made, and this should move on to the 37th (Guam Legislature) for the next senators to address,” Moylan said.

Moylan will not be returning to the 37th Legislature, as he is headed to Congress as Guam's delegate-elect. Duenas will be a returning senator, however, and he also acknowledged that Bill 112 in some form will resurface next term.

“Instead of going straight to a bill, I think there should be several roundtables prior to the introduction of a bill,” Duenas said, adding that he would like to see sit-downs with the medical community so that the bill is fashioned in a way that considers both sides of the issue.

“I think that's the responsible way to do it,” Duenas said.

The speaker wrote a lengthy letter to colleagues Wednesday asking that they review the bill's proposals. The amended substitute version of Bill 112 addresses several major concerns from the medical community, the speaker stated.

Changes were made so that it would be an affirmative defense if a physician, in good faith and with the written consent of the patient, provided care in another specialty due to the unavailability of a practitioner on island.

Other amendments were made to ensure confidentiality unless a case proceeds to trial, as well as add additional protection against frivolous suits, according to the speaker's letter.

“There were also fears that Bill 112 will add to the challenge of recruiting specialists to the island. Recruitment of doctors has been an on-going challenge in our community prior to this bill, and elsewhere, as shortages in varying health fields is a nationwide challenge. But I ask you to consider, if the answer to this issue should be an almost complete immunity from being held accountable for potentially legitimate medical malpractice claims,” Terlaje stated.