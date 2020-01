The Department of Public Health and Social Services has announced the new location of the Medical Marijuana Program is at the Terlaje Building at 194 Hernan Cortez Avenue, Suite 213 in Hagåtña.

Business hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, the public is asked to contact Frances Santos at 735-7405 or via email at frances.santos@dphss.guam.gov.