The Department of Public Health and Social Services Medical Operations Team recommends self quarantines for any resident who recently traveled or attended any mass gathering such as church, fiestas, small parties or other gatherings within the past 14-30 days should consider themselves "possibly exposed."

The government has recommended that anyone who meets this criteria to stay home, self quarantine and monitor possible symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their doctor if they begin to experience a fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Other symptoms can include diarrhea, abdominal pain, chest pain, headache, chills and congestion to name a few.

The public is advised that due to a lack of testing supplies, the Guam Public Health Laboratory will not be testing mildly sick people with symptoms, according to the Joint Information Center.

Those with mild illness are advised to stay home and not go to the emergency rooms and hospitals.

People who are sick with mild symptoms should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days from the first day that their symptoms began, and longer if symptoms persist more than 14 days. Until further advised, do not go to clinics for testing unless you have serious symptoms, the Joint Information Center recommended.

Those residents who are at increased risk include those with a chronic illness such as diabetes, heart disease, emphysema, kidney disease, a weak immune system due to HIV, Tuberculosis, and cancer. The elderly, healthcare workers and first responders are also considered to be at increased risk. These cases are advised to contact their doctor for immediate testing.

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your healthcare provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline phone numbers to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians:

● (671) 480-7859 ● (671) 480-6760/3 ● (671) 480-7883 ● (671) 687-6170 (​ADA Dedicated Number ​ )

These numbers are operational daily, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and are limited to medical-related inquiries only.