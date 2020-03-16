Doctors from both the Guam Memorial Hospital and the Guam Regional Medical City joined other community doctors to discuss the situation surrounding COVID-19 during a closed-door meeting held at the American Medical Center in Upper Tumon on Monday.

“Doctors from community met, and some are GMA Board members, along with Gov Guam physicians. We did discuss testing, containment, and lockdown strategy. So we made recommendation and sent it to the governor," said Dr. Thomas Shieh, Guam Medical Association president.

Among the recommendations doctors discussed was the need for more testing to be conducted, better coordination of emergency supplies and manpower, a quarantine of all in-bound flights of up to 14-days and designated in one location, and an island-wide lockdown that stops all flights and only allows healthcare and safety personnel to be out for at least the next two weeks.

GRMC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Cruz said local doctors along with CDC advisors are working with the governor’s task force to ensure they can meet the needs of the community. However, he admits there are challenges that they hope to avoid.

“I’ll tell you that given some of the statistics that we’ve seen from other jurisdictions, and we are hoping we are not going to follow them the same, that we are going to be very challenged for critical type care such as the respirators,” said Dr. Mike Cruz. “This is all a rapidly evolving situation. We are confidently learning from not only what happened in China but certainly other places like Europe and Spain who are going through this.”

The three confirmed cases, who were received at GMH, are being kept in isolation.

“Both hospitals have isolation rooms. GMH has been designated the COVID hospital for the isolations. We want to be able to keep one hospital COVID-free, because there are still other people who may have heart attacks, strokes and other things that would still need to be admitted,” he said. “The governor will designate GRMC as an iso-overflow. GRMC is prepared in the event GMH and the Skilled Nursing Unit are overwhelmed.”

As health professionals met inside, multiple people were seen entering and exiting the clinic Monday morning wearing masks.

The staff at AMC had a table set up at the front entrance with a chair placed a short distance away for people to check-in before they went inside.

“The governor is in charge and I think she has done a good job in bringing us all together to ensure that the limited resources we already share in this geographically isolated community, she’s mustering all that together so we can do this in the most efficient and fair way,” Cruz said. “We are satisfied that we are working together.”