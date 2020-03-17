Medical professionals meet following COVID-19 cases

Doctors from Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City joined other community doctors to discuss the situation surrounding COVID-19 during a closed-door meeting at the American Medical Center in Upper Tumon on Monday.

"Doctors from the community met, and some are GMA board members, along with GovGuam physicians," said Dr. Thomas Shieh, Guam Medical Association president. "We did discuss testing, containment and lockdown strategy. So we made recommendations and sent it to the governor."

Among the recommendations doctors discussed was the need for more testing, better coordination of emergency supplies and manpower, a quarantine of all in-bound flights of up to 14 days designated in one location, and an islandwide lockdown that stops all flights and only allows health care and safety personnel to be out for at least the next two weeks.

Shieh: 'Close our borders and lock down Guam'

"We suck it up for two weeks, shut down all in- and outbound flights," said Shieh. "Stop the spread."

The GMA president said a closure of our borders for two weeks would "stop additional incoming virus, and allow us to manage and recover."

The physician maintains a lockdown of the island is the only way to stop new cases from coming in.

"Experts have stated, that more than 40% of the people in our country will be infected. Guam is small, and our population is fragile, we don't have enough doctors and nurses," said Shieh. "You get the virus and you are out, along with thousands of your patients. We recommend that all health care providers be tested, and that we close our borders and lock down Guam for two weeks."

Cruz: 'We are going to be very challenged'

GRMC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Cruz said local doctors along with advisors from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working with the governor's task force to ensure they can meet the needs of the community. However, he admits there are challenges that they hope to avoid.

"I'll tell you that given some of the statistics that we've seen from other jurisdictions – and we are hoping we are not going to follow them the same – that we are going to be very challenged for critical-type care such as the respirators," said Dr. Cruz. "This is all a rapidly evolving situation. We are confidently learning from not only what happened in China, but certainly other places like Europe and Spain who are going through this."

The three confirmed cases, who were received at GMH, are being kept in isolation.

"Both hospitals have isolation rooms. GMH has been designated the COVID hospital for the isolations. We want to be able to keep one hospital COVID-free, because there are still other people who may have heart attacks, strokes and other things that would still need to be admitted," he said. "GRMC is prepared in the event GMH and the Skilled Nursing Unit are overwhelmed."

Safety precautions

As health professionals met inside, multiple people were seen entering and exiting the clinic Monday morning wearing masks.

The staff at AMC had a table set up at the front entrance with a chair placed a short distance away for people to check in before they went inside.