Doctors and other medical professionals took time off from their jobs and families Sunday afternoon to call for an end to racial discrimination during a White Coats for Black Lives protest in Hagåtña.

It was Guam's fifth protest in less than a week in solidarity with protests across the nation against the brutality that allegedly led to the death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of Minneapolis police officers who have since been arrested and charged.

The medical professionals knelt and observed a moment of silence – for 8 minutes and 46 seconds – which was the amount of time it allegedly took to suffocate Floyd.

"We want to honor him and every other life that was taken by the police," said one of the organizers, Dr. Mariana Cook Huynh, "and to show as medical professionals, we want to make positive change and treat all lives equally."

Close to 80 people joined the protest in Hagåtña, which took a solemn turn when the bells tolled at the nearby Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica.

Allegations of racism haven't been limited to some members of the police force. In the medical profession, said Huynh, there also have been disparities in how people of color have been treated.

"We want to make sure there is change," she said.

It's a great statement that the medical professionals have made, said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, a former nurse who participated in the event co-organized by her daughter, Huynh.

Regarding the 8 minutes of kneeling, the governor said, "Eight minutes is a long, long time. I can't imagine what George Floyd went through for those eight minutes – crying out for his life.

"No one should have to go through that kind of suffering," the governor said.