The Guam Medical Referral Assistance Office continues to provide services during the pandemic, according to program coordinator Darlean Salas, who oversees the office.

Salas said the number of patient referrals to Manila has been low since March, but patients are being referred to two other regions serviced by the office – Honolulu and Los Angeles.

In August two patients departed Guam for medical care off island, Salas said. One left Aug. 24 for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and another left on Aug. 25 for Shriner's Hospital for Children Honolulu.

For those in need of nonlife-threatening surgery or medical care, a decision on whether to seek off-island care during the pandemic is determined by the patients, social workers and their referring representatives, Salas said.

"They'll inform us, or through our follow-ups on patient status, whether they've decided to leave off island for treatment or to wait until (Department of Public Health and Social Services) guidance is given. Otherwise, the patient's referring doctor determines the urgency and the need for medical attention and care," she said.

Two patients referred during the pandemic are currently awaiting documents, such as approval from their insurance providers and airline tickets, and are being tested for COVID-19 prior to departure from Guam.

One patient currently under referral to the office has decided to wait to travel until Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 has been lifted, Salas said.

"We continue to provide service to medical-referred individuals who seek our services for transportation accommodations off island even throughout this pandemic. We also communicate closely with our vendors," Salas said.

Although the Medical Referral Assistance Office is continuing operations by telework, serving patients becomes challenging, she said, especially for the elderly, because of their limitations.

"Normally, we do intake in person and they provide the necessary documents for processing to our offices," Salas said. "Patients now have to try to find ways to submit their documents with the help of their caseworkers, insurance providers, and/or referring agencies/entities and/or family members. We do our best to accommodate each and every patient."