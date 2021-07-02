Medical students from Western Pacific could soon see reduced education costs

Aspiring medical professionals may soon be able to offset the high cost of health care education should the proposed Biråda Act, introduced in the 36th Guam Legislature on Wednesday, become law.

The shortage of health care professionals has persisted for years on Guam, and has been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The author of Bill 158, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, said the legislation offers a long-term solution to a long-standing problem.

The Biråda Act supports homegrown health care professionals through the Professional Student Exchange Program under the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

Without a local medical school program, Guam residents aspiring to be doctors have had to seek higher education off the island.

As out-of-state students, the cost of that education is substantial. During a press conference at the Guam Congress Building on Thursday, pediatrician Dr. Amanda del Rosario said the high cost for Guam students paying out-of-state tuition is a barrier.

$200K average college debt for medical students

Currently, the average medical student who finishes their training carries about $200,000 in debt and that number continues to rise as the cost of education increases.

Del Rosario is also the founder of Health Opportunities and Medical Exposure, a nonprofit organization that provides support to local medical students through a mentorship program involving local medical professionals.

HOME has partnered with the vice speaker and PSEP to help fill the need for doctors on Guam and on neighboring islands.

A PSEP scholarship program can save a student $32,000 to $130,000 in tuition costs over the duration of their time in college.

In exchange, the student must work for the government of Guam for a period of five years after completing medical training.

To support the PSEP program, the Biråda Act would designate Guam Community College to serve as the administrative office for Guam students under the program.

“It further creates a scholarship office within GCC to facilitate the program. Participation in the WICHE PSEP would allow students to pursue careers in 10 health care fields served by WICHE partner programs,” said Barnes.

Guam’s effort to bolster the local professional health care workforce is shared throughout the region. Recently, the Department of the Interior approved a grant to pay membership fees for island nations to participate in WICHE.

Joining WICHE in 2012, the CNMI has participated in the PSEP program, allowing CNMI residents to attend more than 170 universities in the Western United States. “Here in the CNMI, WICHE has allowed local families to save $3.5 million in total in tuition,” said Kevin Bautista, the CNMI governor’s office spokesperson.

FSM, Marshall Islands, Palau join program

Residents of the Federated States of Micronesia will also be able to participate in the PSEP. FSM President David Panuelo, a graduate of Eastern Oregon University, said he knows what higher education means for the island nation.

Republic of Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. expressed similar sentiments as Palau recently joined WICHE.

“The cost of education continues to rise and it puts it out of reach for many of our young people. I just remember when I went to school and the state tuition at UCLA was only $5,000 for a whole year of school and now it's more than $40,000 for just tuition,” Whipps said.

The Republic of the Marshall Islands has also taken the opportunity to join WICHE. President David Kabua, in a letter, wrote, “I have but high hopes and anticipations for the betterment and success of our peoples through WICHE on which we shall have forged a greater working relationship as brothers and sisters of the Blue Continent.”