A 75-year-old man became Guam's 150th COVID-19-related fatality yesterday, while an increasing number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients prompted the installation of a medical tent outside the Guam Memorial Hospital's emergency room to prepare for patient overflow.

The hospital's 14-bed intensive care unit is full, said GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

The plan was to have the Blu-Med tent ready for patient occupancy by Wednesday evening, Perez-Posadas said.

The government of Guam bought 10 Blu-Med tents last year at a cost of more than $1.5 million using federal funds, according to Jenna Blas, spokesperson for the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense on Wednesday.

The latest death linked to COVID-19 occurred around 5:28 a.m. Wednesday at the Guam Regional Medical City.

The male patient was "unvaccinated without any reported underlying health conditions who had tested positive for COVID-19," the Joint Information Center reported Wednesday night.

Prior to this, two additional deaths occurred on Saturday, and two other deaths from 2020 were recently classified as also COVID-19 related.

"Although we are facing a global pandemic along with the rest of the world, the tragic passing of a member of our community can make us feel alone. Our mental health is just as important as our physical health. Check in with one another, safely, and let us get back to our basics – wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement. "To his loved ones, Josh, Jeff, and I pray you find healing and comfort."

Guam has seen a new surge of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations propelled by the highly transmissible delta variant.

The governor, earlier on Wednesday, said she believes the current restrictions are "adequate" and "appropriate."

The social gathering restrictions of 25 outdoors and 10 indoors just recently came into effect, while the enforcement of the proof of vaccination order doesn't take effect until next Monday, her director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said.

"I'm going to look at the next two to three weeks, and see if it’s effective – if the numbers start going down or the number stabilize," the governor said.

If she had to place more restrictions, the governor said, the next round may include the closure of public parks, but the final decision would depend on the latest data.

Schools for students from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade closed for in-person learning starting this week as students have been testing positive for COVID-19 daily. On Wednesday, 11 new public school students and eight public school employees were identified as COVID-19-positive from different schools.

Student cases were identified at Adacao Elementary School, Captain H.B. Price Elementary School, Liguan Elementary School, Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School, Tamuning Elementary School, Wettengel Elementary School, Astumbo Middle School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, John F. Kennedy High School, and two separate cases were identified at Okkodo High School.

Employee cases were identified at B.P. Carbullido Elementary School, Captain H.B. Price Elementary School, Finegayan Elementary School, Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School, Tamuning Elementary School, Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School, and two separate cases were identified at Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School.

The Archdiocese of Agaña announced on Tuesday that five additional Catholic school students have tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Bishop Baumgartner Memorial School was notified of three positive cases, St. Anthony Catholic School and Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten each learned of one positive case on Tuesday. The number of Catholic school students positive for the virus is now 35.

Hospitalizations, cases surge

Daily new infections reached a record high of 206 on Monday, before going down to 181 on Tuesday out of 1,567 tested that day, JIC said.

Guam's COVID-19 area risk score has climbed to 44, from less than 1 in June.

There are now 1,595 COVID-19 cases in active isolation, including the 45 hospitalized patients as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Of the 45 hospitalized, 21 were at GMH, which expanded its bed capacity.

GMH's Perez-Posadas said the hospital had to request a Blu-Med tent "to be placed right outside of ER like it was set up last year during the COVID surge."

Extension of the ER

The medical tent was reconfigured, she said, to accommodate 10 fast-beds that GMH will use "as an extension of our Emergency Room."

A Blu-Med tent is commonly used for disaster response and its function is similar to an expedient field hospital, including negative pressure to maintain a sanitary working environment ideal for treating COVID-19 patients.

"As COVID-19 continues to surge in our community, so too are the hospitalizations. We're creating more capacity to treat the sickest in our community and ensuring all COVID-19 positive individuals have a clean, medically equipped area ready for treatment," GMH said.

Today's hospitalization rate is still less than half of what Guam experienced last year, when there were more than 100 in hospitals, mostly at GMH, around October-November.

Perez-Posadas said GMH's 14-bed intensive care unit is currently full, but only two of those beds were for COVID-19 patients.

As of the JIC report of Wednesday night, there were 22 COVID-19 hospitalized patients at GRMC. Four of them were in the ICU.

Of three COVID-19 patients at the U.S. Navy Hospital, two were in ICU and one needed a ventilator.

Of the 45 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 26 are unvaccinated and two have unknown vaccination status.

Medical tents

The remaining Blu-Med tents are available and ready to be assembled when needed, GMH's Perez-Posadas said.

Capt. Mark Scott, spokesperson for the Guam National Guard, on Wednesday said there's one Blu-Med tent at GMH for now, and there are also two at GRMC, which were installed in November last year.

Meanwhile, free COVID-19 testing and vaccination continue. Guam has 80.43% full vaccination among vaccine-eligible residents or those at least 12 years old.