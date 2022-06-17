Medicare fraud convict denied compassionate release

The former co-owner of Guam Medical Transport, who was sentenced to more than five years in prison after being convicted in a Medicare fraud scheme. will not get out of federal prison early.

Clifford Shoemake, 65, appeared virtually before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday asking the court to grant his request for compassionate release.

Defense attorney Brianna Kottke asked that Shoemake be released and given credit for time served or be allowed home confinement and be placed under electronic monitoring, so that he could care for his mother who suffers from a chronic disease.

“Her condition is getting worse,” said Kottke. “She needs extra assistance.”

Kottke noted Shoemake’s siblings were unable to commit to providing care due to their personal family circumstances.

Federal prosecutor John Michelich said he, along with the U.S. Probation Office, oppose the request.

“As sad as that might be … He does have a brother and sister that is available. They have a responsibility to figure this out. It’s not the government’s job or the court's job to find a way to arrange physical care for (his mom),” said Michelich, who noted releasing Shoemake would only be beneficial to himself.

“This was a serious crime. He stole $10.8 million from Medicare. Quite ironically, the same program that is probably paying for all of the health care services for his mother,” he said.

Tydingco-Gatewood ultimately denied the request stating Shoemake has only served a short time.

Shoemake has served nearly two years of his 71-month sentence.

“He should’ve thought about his mother’s situation when he defrauded the taxpayers,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “He’s not available because he made himself unavailable.”

The chief judge also said it would be "offensive to the public" if she let him out early for his crime.

“He was the more culpable defendant, and this is a serious offense. I think his siblings need to come together,” she said. “The defendant is a prisoner. Period.”

Guilty plea

Shoemake and Kimberly "Casey" Conner, 62, were each sentenced in June 2020.

They were the owners of an ambulance company that, according to the Justice Department in October 2019, were involved in "one of the largest single Medicare ambulance fraud cases prosecuted nationwide."

Both pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud and conspiring to engage in money laundering.

The pair admitted to the feds that they used the proceeds of their health care fraud scheme to pay for personal expenses, such as vacations, personal income taxes, a personal residence and other items.

Conner was sentenced to 63 months, and both will have to pay millions of dollars in restitution.

Spared

The former co-owners, along with four others, were indicted in 2016 and were accused of defrauding the federal government of more than $10.8 million.

The four other defendants were spared from having to spend any time in prison.

They are Nicholas Shoemake, a former GMT employee; Thelma Joiner, a medical billing employee; and former GMT managers Jared Ada and Trevor Cruz. Each of the four got probation after making deals with the government.