Medicare volunteers sought

Navigating Medicare rules and regulations can be challenging, but the Division of Senior Citizens of the Department of Public Health and Social Services is gearing up to train local residents to be versed in the complexities of the federal health insurance program.

The division is building its Medicare Assistance Program volunteer roster, with an opportunity for community residents interested in helping the island’s manåmko' understand Medicare, both in theory and practice.

Those interested in becoming volunteers are encouraged to register for the upcoming annual training, which is the first component of the volunteer program.

"We operate through normal 8-to-5 hours,” Chad Palomo, the assistant administrator of the division, said of volunteer work hours. “The counselors provide information and assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during the week. So, we absolutely welcome anyone from the public. It can be a brand new training for new volunteers or a refresher for partnering agency staff who deal with Medicare folks."

The training gives prospective and returning volunteers the real-world experience that can help them gain and retain knowledge of the many components of Medicare before senior citizens start to rely on the accuracy of their answers.

The training will consist of five half-day sessions that focus on a number of relevant areas, including general Medicare information, billing issues and complex case scenarios, to name a few.

“What happens is, ideally, we want people to attend the training prior to going through the on-the-job training with how to be a counselor at the division,” Palomo said.

He also detailed the process of bringing volunteers on board. Once on the Medicare volunteer roster, volunteers offer their time at will. The next phase of the training will include more time learning from division employees.

“Whenever their schedule permits, we don’t have a set schedule because everyone is different, but when they can, they can start the shadowing component of the program where they will sit in with one of the staff and begin to observe the medical counseling,” he said.

Shadowing can last anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of months, then the Medicare volunteer can counsel Medicare patients independently, Palomo said.

“We call them counselors, but they are volunteers, as we are not able to pay them but we do (compensate with gas) mileage,” he said.

The training cycle is conducted annually as a requirement for the grant that funds the program, but this year the training is partially in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The cadre itself had - and I say had because right now most of our volunteers are still out - they’re seniors. They’re high risk, so they’re a little bit reluctant to come back even post-pandemic. But, at the time, we had as high as 8 or 9 volunteers coming in,” Palomo said. “We could actually expand the days in which we conducted counseling. It just so happened that, coincidentally, at this time, our program is minimal. So, definitely, the callout (for volunteers) takes on two separate purposes: the need for volunteers, but also the fulfilling of the grant directives."

The program is funded through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program and the Senior Medicare Patrol, two grants under the Administration for Community Living.

The volunteers would help bridge a gap between Medicare beneficiaries and their understanding of benefits.

“What we get a lot of, the majority are people who are not familiar with the different Medicare parts, … they are not familiar with the costs that are associated because there are premium costs in addition to coinsurance costs and overall benefits and how they work with clinics, physicians, doctors and hospitals,” Palomo said.

Overall, he said, the division wants to continue the outreach component because knowledge is power.

“Education is one of the biggest parts of helping seniors and their families navigate this particular health insurance, and once they get the knowledge that these volunteers will give them, then they can better handle going in to see their doctor and understand,” he said.

He said knowing their coverage can help older Guamanians avoid unnecessary medical bills, for example, situations which could have been avoided by asking if Medicare insurance is accepted by a health care facility.

"For the purposes of the training, I am looking at between 20 to 25 seats, half will be made up of our agency partners and the other half will be for people in the community,” he said.

Depending on community participation, Palomo said, he would make additional seats available to agency partners.

Details about the training location and dates will be announced later.