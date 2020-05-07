MedPharm: 'We are cooperating fully with all authorities'

The president of Guam medical supplier and pharmacy chain MedPharm Inc. released a statement this afternoon that the company is cooperating fully with federal authorities who conducted the raid at the company's compound as part of a global investigation on fraudulent COVID-19-related products.

Federal agents served a search warrant at MedPharm's compound which includes a pharmacy and a warehouse in Dededo on Tuesday.

"The warrant that was executed at our warehouse location in Guam and Saipan relates to a product called SDS Blocker," the company stated.

The product was marketed and sold to MedPharm as an over-the-counter item by a local Guam distributor which MedPharm didn't name.

According to a document, which is part of the warrant, R&R Distributor was named in the search warrant. R&R shares the same phone number as Todu Guam. Former Sen. Dennis Rodriguez Jr., who is affiliated with Todu Guam, said he doesn't have any role in R&R.

A request for comment to R&R by email didn't have a response as of this story's publication.

MedPharm stated it has "voluntarily removed the product from our inventory."

“We take these matters very seriously and we are cooperating fully with all authorities,” said Rene H. Ramos, president of MedPharm Inc. “Once we were informed by the federal authorities that the product supplied by a local distributor did not meet federal standards, we immediately took action and removed the product from our inventory. This is an isolated event specifically related to the sale of the SDS Blocker product we purchased locally and sold via our wholesale company. The warrant was not related to any other items or operations involving our company. The prescription drugs dispensed in all our pharmacies are legitimate, U.S. sourced and manufactured under strict FDA regulatory compliance.”

MedPharm is a leading supplier, wholesaler, and distributor of quality healthcare products including medical equipment and supplies, dental equipment and supplies, radiological, laboratory equipment and supplies as well as pharmaceutical and Biomed Engineering services to the South Pacific islands including Guam, Saipan, Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Palau, Fiji and Western and American Samoa.