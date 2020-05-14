Medsphere Systems to provide electronic health record platform to GMHA

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority is implementing Medsphere Systems Corporation’s CareVue electronic health record platform.

Medsphere Systems Corporation, which identifies itself as the leading provider of affordable and interoperable healthcare IT platform solutions, announced the partnership.

“GMHA’s decision is driven by the need for a highly functional and affordable system that enables hospital administrators, clinicians, and support staff to meet all federal reimbursement requirements,” the press release stated.

"The affordability of CareVue, the subscription service we’ll use to pay for it, and the comprehensive functionality that supports qualifying for every dollar of federal reimbursement are what ultimately made the difference,” said GMHA CEO Lillian Perez-Posadas. “With COVID-19 now on our radar for the foreseeable future, we appreciate that CareVue functionality will enable us to provide patients with the best possible care.”

For years, GMHA has been working to procure a contract to replace its current EHR system. The current vendor will no longer be providing, by the end of this year, the services that GMHA needs. That means the hospital has a little over six months to get the system in place and train its staff of registrants, nurses, doctors and accounting personnel on how to use the new system.

The EHR is basically a patient tracking system. It creates a record for the patient upon check in, and all services and treatment - from triage to the doctor’s evaluations, the nurse’s monitoring records, medications prescribed – are posted. The EHR also is used to determine the final bill presented to the patient.

According to the Medsphere press release, the responsibility on GMHA for the health of the citizens of Guam is considerable, given that it is the only public hospital on an island of more than 165,000 people and is mandated to care for all that present, regardless of ability to pay.

Medsphere was founded in 2002 and based in Carlsbad, Calif., Medsphere Systems Corporation is an organization of committed clinical and technology professionals working to positively impact patient care by delivering award-winning healthcare IT solutions for providers of every size and budget, the release stated.

Medsphere’s portfolio includes CareVue, an integrated inpatient EHR platform that provides comprehensive clinical support, Wellsoft EDIS and urgent care solutions, and RCM Cloud, a complete end-to-end revenue cycle management solution.