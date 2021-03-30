Mayors are weighing their options on whether to pay an additional $100,000 a year for a bigger meeting space to accommodate 6-foot social distancing, or use virtual platforms such as Zoom or Google Meet to meet every month.

"No final decision has been made for a permanent meeting location or whether we will continue via virtual platform," said Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, on Wednesday.

Another option is for mayors to meet at the larger conference room at the Governor's Complex at Adelup, said MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan. That particular space is used for Cabinet meetings and other government functions.

"The funding is not the issue. We already included that in our fiscal 2020 budget," Sablan said Wednesday. "The issue is reducing costs where we can."

The $100,000 is just an estimate that Sablan shared with mayors. The additional space needed is only around 2,400 square feet at $1.79 per square foot, plus utilities, he said.

"We are currently occupying the same square footage for our offices now. That's why it would amount to around $100,000 annually," Sablan said.

The current MCOG central office in Hagåtña has a space for meetings, but it's cramped for 19 mayors and seven vice mayors plus staff, the media and guests during regular meetings.

Then came the pandemic health and safety protocols, which require at least 6 feet of social distancing.

Mayors said it is not possible to have social distancing at the cramped MCOG office meeting room, where mayors sit only a foot or two apart.

When pandemic lockdowns were lifted, mayors and vice mayors resumed their regular meetings last year at the senior citizen centers of Tamuning, Sinajana and Dededo, which are still closed due to the pandemic.

However, as the governor lifts more social restrictions, these centers will reopen. That means the mayors can no longer meet at the centers when they are being used.

Alig said while he supports conducting mayors' meetings via a virtual platform, he said he will support the decision of the majority.

Some mayors may have to brush up their knowledge of virtual platforms, other mayors said.

A decision may be made in April when mayors meet again at the Tamuning Senior Citizens Center.

The Government Services Agency put out an invitation for bids for additional meeting space, but only one bidder responded, Sablan said.

"This covers our current location and space for the Office of Homelessness (Assistance) and Poverty Prevention by executive order. The additional space was included," Sablan said.