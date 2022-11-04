Meeting on housing issues with local, military officials postponed

An anticipated meeting between local and military officials to discuss housing matters has been postponed because of a medical emergency situation with one of the members.

A housing subcommittee of the Civil-Military Coordination Council was expected to meet Thursday.

The CMCC was established via charter in 2010 to discuss issues related to the U.S. Marine Corps realignment from Okinawa, Japan, to Guam. Construction is of particular importance, and housing issues have become a critical concern.

Increased military presence is expected to have some influence over the housing and rental markets on Guam, which have been subject to increasing prices.

The Overseas Housing Allowance, a monthly stipend provided to military service members stationed in Guam, is high enough to support housing at the upper end of the rental market. Military personnel, with and without families, seeking off-base housing were expected to have a strong impact on the local market, particularly rentals, both in terms of demand and price, according to a study commissioned by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

There are other factors not related to the military contributing to the cost of housing, such as the cost of shipping materials and fuel, and the availability of skilled labor.

Rescheduling of the housing subcommittee meeting remains under discussion, according to Vera Topasna, the executive director of the Community Defense Liaison Office and the governor's appointed designee to the CMCC.