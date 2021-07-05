Members of Guam Guard join military cyberwarfare exercise

A small team of Guam Guardsmen didn't have to leave the island to take part in one of the largest military exercises in the region.

Members of both the Army and Air Force components of the Guam National Guard made up the island's six-member squad in Exercise Orient Shield 2021.

The annual event is conducted between Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army to test a number of security threats. In 2021, that includes electronic and cyber warfare.

Sgt. Randy Ngirmekur, Spc. Ken Clark, Spc. Avery Tyquienco, Spc. Jeremy Munoz and Senior Airman Ryan Martinez under the supervision of Capt. Plamin Rabino participated in the exercise remotely from Fort Juan Muna in Barrigada, the Guam Guard stated.

"We've only been doing this for a few days, but it's helping me to see things on a larger scale," Munoz said. "We're also learning more about leadership and making decisions, and I've also learned a lot about Japan. I think it's important that we have a good relationship with our allies like this."

This is the first time the Guam National Guard has participated in Exercise Orient Shield, which began in 1985.

John Kirby, press secretary for the Pentagon at a briefing last month, said more than 430 participants from the Department of Defense, the House of Representatives, U.S. Postal Service, Coast Guard and National Guard were involved in Exercise Orient Shield.

"The exercise provides virtual defensive cyber training, with cyber protection teams working independently on compromised networks at fictional facilities with the goal to detect, identify, isolate and counter adversarial presence on their networks," Kirby said.