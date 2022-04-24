Written notes, dog tags, miniature U.S. and Guam flags, pins, brochures and other personal mementos from families who have lost loved ones serving in the military during times of conflict, filled a time capsule that was buried Wednesday in the foundation of a monument being built in honor of Gold Star families.

Construction of the Pacific Islands Regional Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Skinner Plaza in Hagåtña has begun.

The monument will be unveiled on July 21, the 78th anniversary of Guam's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Building this monument, the reason behind it, is just amazing," Armi Lyn R. Lujan, a U.S. Air Force reservist and one of those who took part in the placement and burial, told The Guam Daily Post.

The monument will represent the sacrifice of the families whose loved ones died during times of conflict.

It is a place where Gold Star families will be able to visit to remember and honor their loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation, ensuring everyone's freedom.

The time capsule, according to Lujan, contains the names of all the fallen from the region during World War II, written notes, personal mementos such as dog tags of fallen service members, mini-Gold Star family pins, coins, brochures and miniature folded U.S. and Guam flags.

"I hope it raises awareness of what this monument represents for the region and hopefully get more donations to complete the project to unveil on 21st of July," Lujan said.

Gold Star family members, Guam Military Order of the Purple Heart members, members of the monument planning committee, crew members of Black Construction, and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 placed and buried the time capsule.

"The capsule was signed by Guam Team Committee, a crew from Black Construction Corp. and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133," Lujan said.

Lujan said Gold Star families are hoping that retired U.S. Marine Corps Warrant Officer Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams, who helped liberate Guam from the Japanese during World War II, will be present to do the unveiling on Liberation Day. He will be 99 by then.

Williams is a recipient of the Medal of Honor, the U.S. military's highest decoration of valor, for heroism above and beyond the call of duty during the Battle of Iwo Jima, after he took part in action against the Japanese during the Battle of Guam.

He's now the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. The Woody Williams Foundation has been responsible for establishing Gold Star monuments.