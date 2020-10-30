Memorial Mass to be held today for Monsignor Quitugua

The parishioners and parochial administrator, Fr. Val Rodriguez, of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Toto, Guam, invite the family and friends of the late Monsignor David Ignacio Arceo Quitugua to a memorial service today, Oct. 30.

The memorial Mass starts with the holy rosary at 5:30 p.m. and is followed by the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass. Immaculate Heart of Mary was Monsignor Quitugua's first assignment as a priest.

"The flock shepherded by this gentle, loving and compassionate servant of Jesus extends this invitation to join them in this celebration of gratitude," parishioners state.

They ask all attendees to wear masks, sanitize their hands and observe social distancing. These protocols are enforced at the parish. The memorial service also will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. Links follow:

• https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLekSvg7IWNER1lMACR6thA?view_as=subscriber

• https://www.facebook.com/immaculate.heart.5283

The 84-year-old monsignor died in September. He was the island's 28th COVID-19-related death.

A statement from the archdiocese described the monsignor as "a very kind, loving and gentle priest."

One of the most senior priests of the Archdiocese of Agana, Quitugua was pastor emeritus of San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. He had served as the pastor of San Juan Bautista since September 1993 before his retirement in 2016.