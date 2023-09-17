Memorial walk set for Saturday

In commemoration of Suicide Awareness Month, LifeWorks Guam announced in a press release that it will be hosting its 19th annual “Out of the Darkness, Our Community Walks Candlelight Memorial Service Processional Walk” from 5:30 a.m. through 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the St. Anthony Catholic School auditorium

On Guam, suicide is classified as the eighth most prevalent cause of death. According to data collected on population projections for 2022 during the 2020 census by the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, there were 28 self-harm-related deaths on the island.

Around 50% of suicide fatalities on the island between 2012 and 2022 were observed among individuals below the age of 30, while the remaining cases primarily occurred within the age group of 30 to 39 years. According to the data collected, 1% of suicide deaths were observed among individuals aged 70 years or older.

In 2022, CHamorus experienced the highest incidence of suicide deaths, with Chuukese individuals ranking second, according to data provided by the 2020 census.

During the commemorative event, families who have lost loved ones to self-harm are honored, as family members share stories highlighting the impact suicide and attempted suicide have had on their lives. The event will feature a candle-lighting ceremony that serves as a symbolic gesture to signify the recognition and remembrance of individuals who have succumbed to suicide, LifeWorks said in the release.

“Families are able to find solace and assistance,” Marie Halloran, LifeWorks executive director, said. “It may be difficult, but I believe that communicating your feelings is an important part of the healing process. Maybe some families will be able to learn how to share their feelings or situation.”

According to Halloran, those whose lives have been impacted by suicide will find consolation, inspiration and courage at the event, which will be held in an atmosphere of love.

Friends and families are encouraged to bring a keepsake, sentimental object or photo of their loved one to participate in the memorial service.

Rainbows for All Children

Rainbows for All Children Guam is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that focuses on providing research-based peer support at no cost to children to assist them in their process of grieving and personal development following the experience of loss.

The primary objective of Rainbows is to assist children in effectively managing their emotions related to grief, facilitating the grieving process, fostering the development of trust and self-esteem and supporting their overall journey through life, LifeWorks said in the release.

“We teach children about signs and symptoms of depression and how to be supportive friends, using role play and real-life examples,” Halloran added.

She emphasized the importance of being empathetic and present for friends who may be struggling with mental health issues, and encourages them to be there for their friends in a supportive manner.

The organization aims to bridge the emotional pain experienced by children, promoting healing and cultivating a sense of optimism for a more promising future. Since its establishment in 1987, the group has provided assistance to a total of 25,500 children, Halloran said.