Memories of war: ‘We outsmarted the Japanese,’ says WWII survivor

As a child, going to school during the Japanese occupation of Guam was like going to work, according to Ben Taisipic, who was about 7 years old at the time. Roughly three months after the invasion, he said, students were forced to go to school for indoctrination.

“It’s like going to work, from 7 in the morning to 11 in the classroom. Reading, writing and speaking Japanese. Then at 11 we would eat and 11:30 we start our class out in the field,” Taisipic said.

The Japanese school was located in Yona near where the Carabao statue now stands. Taisipic took The Guam Daily Post to the former site of the school, where he described the layout of the land as memories flooded his mind.

Taisipic is now in his 80s, but he remembered his childhood vividly as he spoke about how the Japanese put him and many other young children to work.

His job was to collect manure, which would be used as fertilizer for the fields they worked.

“Six of us, two from each class; they gave us a bucket and we would go all over the village and jungles looking for manure for fertilizer. It was for a variety, No. 1 in Yona is tapioca, pechay, cotton and agaliya, similar to tapioca, and when they harvest it, they make oil and grease,” Taisipic said.

At the time, there was hardly any jungle in the area, Taisipic said, adding that the terrain was mostly farmland.

“We ended up after the war planting tangantangan,” Taisipic said. “Guam was nothing but farmland for the Japanese.”

During the occupation, the Japanese relied on the CHamoru people to till the land and bring them the harvest.

“There’s a post in Yona right across where Buenas store is now and during harvest time we bring everything there and then somebody, the CHamoru worker and the Japanese truck driver, they take it,” Taisipic said.

Nearly the entire harvest went to feed the Japanese soldiers, he said.

“Almost 99.9% belonged to them and, if you harvested without their permission, you get beat up and if you do it more than twice your head goes with it,” Taisipic said. "I’ve seen a lot of people get dragged away for that purpose.”

It was a sight Taisipic had to process.

“It was very traumatic, but, in a way it doesn’t bother me because my five senses became 100% or more than 100%. I could smell Japanese from a distance and I would be up in the coconut tree hiding. But then they told us that we need to go to school and if we didn’t they would take the oldest in the family and behead them,” he said.

He said the young workers would make the trek six days a week from Yona to Ta’i in Mangilao, where the farms were located.

“Ta’i is where we plant and harvest, the school kids, mostly cotton, sweet potato and corn,” Taisipic said. “They made us plant everything so it goes to the Japanese. It was supplemental for the Japanese and it became primary. Napa, banana, corn, you name it, everything, sweet potato and cotton.”

Some villagers who were caught taking from the harvest suffered the wrath of the Japanese soldiers, but many more - including Taisipic - were able to outsmart the occupying force.

“Yeah, but, we outsmart the Japanese. We kelaguen everything. I heard them say 'how come we limit you guys so much food but you're still fat and strong?' Nobody would tell them that we hid food. We had to,” he said.

Food wasn’t the only thing the CHamoru had to hide.

“They really confiscated everything we got, they come to your house anytime and any day of the week and start looking for American-made things and if they find something they confiscate it and behead one of the family,” he said.

He recalled that many of the Japanese soldiers were very mean, but also noted that some did want to show kindness.

“If you were walking down the trail and didn’t bow from a distance as soon as they come across you, they’ll beat you up. There were some that were nice, but no too much. It’s like looking for a gold mine on Guam, but there is some, but they’re hesitant to show it. They would get in trouble themselves,” Taisipic said.