Men accused of fishing in Piti marine preserve

Guam Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement Section conservation officers arrested three men on suspicion of fishing in a marine preserve.

Officers arrested the men at approximately 12:35 a.m. July 17, while on night patrol in the Piti Bomb Holes Marine Preserve area. The officers confiscated a total of 81 reef fish, one octopus, one lobster, two squid and miscellaneous fishing paraphernalia.

Arrested were Tamiano Tony, 49, of Agana Heights; B-More Kupo, 30, of Dededo; and R-Heart Tok, 22, of Dededo.

Marine preserves belong to the people of Guam, said Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht.

"The preserves exist to help our reef fish stock replenish, to help our corals recover and thrive, and to ensure our waters are a healthy habitat for our marine life," she said. "Each time poachers kill fish and marine life in our (marine preserves), they steal from our community and they risk the health and restoration of our critical ocean habitats."

Conservation officers patrol the marine preserve areas to protect fish habitats and marine natural resources.

The Department of Agriculture is working with Sen. Jose Terlaje to implement a citation program that would decriminalize certain sections of current Guam law, as well as the conservation, hunting and fishing regulations. Violators would then be issued a citation notice and ordered to pay a fine.