Two men are facing illegal drug possession charges separately in the Superior Court of Guam.

Benny Joshua Salas Nauta, 30, was charged with possession of a firearms without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony, possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony, and two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police pulled over Nauta on Jan. 2 in Dededo after officers noticed six people, including four children, inside a single-cab pickup truck designated for only up to three people.

During a search, officers found a .357 Magnum revolver, a box of .22 ammunition and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue, documents state.

Nauta allegedly admitted to police he owned the drugs and gun, and that he did not have a valid firearms ID.

It wasn't until March 15 that police arrested Nauta at his Dededo home, and again found him in possession of a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.

Gas station disturbance

In a separate complaint filed with the local court, Salvador Buddy Santos, 57, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Court documents state officers responded to a disturbance at a gas station in Sinajana on Monday.

A woman allegedly told police she and Santos had been arguing, but that nothing happened.

During a search, officers found multiple containers with marijuana and marijuana seeds, and a small resealable bag with meth, documents state.

Santos is currently on pretrial release in a 2017 drug possession and DUI case, and had an active warrant for his arrest issued by the court last October, documents state.