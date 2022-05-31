Two men are facing charges in separate drug cases filed with the Superior Court of Guam.

According to magistrate reports released Sunday, one of the defendants charged over the weekend is 29-year-old Roland Quenga Salas II.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

His arrest followed a traffic stop initiated by police officers on patrol in Harmon on May 27 for operating a vehicle with no rear or front license plate displayed. The driver, later identified as Salas, was also determined to be a suspect in a prior aggravated assault complaint.

Officers conducted a pat down on Salas, when he allegedly gave officers permission to search his waist pouch. During the search, more than $4,000 in cash, and suspected methamphetamine were found. Other items recovered by police include baggies with suspected meth, and small, empty bags used in drug sales.

The complaint flagged during Salas’ traffic stop is a July 2019 incident where he allegedly assaulted his father with a guitar.

“Upon the defendant’s arrest (on May 27), he was also questioned about the incident with his father, and he stated that he recalled he had gotten into an argument with his father two or three years ago and recalls his guitar broken,” the court documents allege. “He stated he recalled a physical altercation, but could not recall the details.”

Salas has been charged with possession of a controlled Schedule II substance with the intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, possession of a controlled Schedule II substance as a third-degree felony and felony family violence.

Kenty Knight Welle, a 49-year-old man, was also charged in Superior Court over the weekend for a current and prior complaint against him.

His arrest followed a walk-in terrorizing complaint brought to police on May 28. Welle’s magistrate report claims the reporting person told police that earlier that day, Welle told him he would “burn down the house while everyone was sleeping.”

When the witness, who was identified to be Welle’s brother-in-law, asked what he meant, Welle allegedly responded with “I’m gonna kill you.” The witness appeared nervous, and “his hands were shaking during the interview” with police, the report alleges.

Welle, was also noted to have multiple aliases including differing first names like K-Y, Kenty, Keley, and Kendy – alongside completely different names, including Ky Wener, Kenti Atiput, Kenty Welne, Romino Wesltiw and Kenty Wesitin. He denied making the threats to police.

His charges yesterday were additionally related to a November 2019 traffic stop, where police allege they found methamphetamine in a car driven by Welle. The license plate installed on the car belonged to another vehicle.

“Come on brother, I was just arrested for this,” Welle allegedly told officers, while pointing to the rear license plate.

After admitting he also didn’t have a driver’s license, Welle reportedly said, “Please give me a break. I just use this license plate because your police took my other one in October.”

He has been charged with terrorizing and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, both as third-degree felonies, and a misdemeanor count of vehicle without identification.

(Daily Post Staff)