Two men being charged in unrelated cases for allegedly sexually molesting young girls denied the allegations filed against them in the Superior Court of Guam.

Derrek John Mafnas Santos, 31, who was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, and Christopher Paul Mesa, 35, who was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

Both waived their rights to a speedy trial and are scheduled to be back in court at a later date.

The two are separate cases, but both involve unrelated 11-year-old girls.

Santos was charged in October after the victim allegedly told police she awoke to the defendant molesting her, adding that he touched her the same way the week prior.

Mesa was arrested earlier this month. The child allegedly told police the defendant sexually assaulted her while she was in her room in August, adding that a second incident occurred in November.

She also told police that the defendant forced her to watch pornography with him, according to court documents.