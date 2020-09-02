Two men were arrested Monday after police received a terrorizing complaint, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

"Preliminary police reports suggest that the victim, while at the Agat Mayor's Office, was approached by 26-year-old Jamie John Nededog and 18-year-old Lucas James Nededog," Tapao stated.

The two men threatened "to shoot and kill the victim as Jamie pointed a gun to the victim." Jamie Nededog allegedly pointed the handgun out the driver's side window toward the victim, as they drove off. The victim reported hearing what sounded like a single gunshot.

Officers later located Jamie and Lucas Nededog, who were interviewed and arrested on suspicion of terrorizing.

They were booked and confined by the Department of Corrections, according to police. The case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

(Daily Post Staff)