Mending a broken heart, one mask at a time

Growing up, Gina Tabonares Reilly would often find her mom hunched over her Singer sewing machine late at night. She listened to the sound of the sewing machine whipping up a new dress or outfit for Reilly or one of her six siblings.

“I used to get mad at her and say, ‘Ma, it’s already dark. Why are you still sewing?’” Reilly recalled. “Her sewing machine was her most cherished possession.”

But this year, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Reilly finally understood her mom’s passion for sewing.

In her living room in Barrigada, Reilly sits behind a Brother sewing machine with fabric strewn across the table. A framed photo of her late mother, Teresita Tabonares, sits on a table behind her surrounded by flowers. It is almost as if her mom, a self-taught seamstress, is watching over her daughter as she sews.

“It’s really therapeutic in such a way you can forget everything and just sew,” she said. “You see the end product and it’s really satisfying.”

Reilly started dabbling with sewing as a way of helping out when the COVID-19 pandemic started on Guam in March. A group called PPE for Guam called out to people to help make masks for essential workers in the face of a shortage of supplies.

Reaching out to mom

Reilly’s mother’s sewing machine was already at her house waiting for her mom to return from the Philippines, but the outbreak of coronavirus made it challenging for the return back to Guam when flights into the island were canceled and her mom’s declining health prevented her from making the trip.

“I saw a friend asking people to sew face masks. I don’t know how to sew but I have my mom’s sewing machine and plenty of fabric,” said Reilly. “Because everything was closed, you couldn’t even buy a sewing machine. We bought a new one every year.”

Reilly got the pattern for the face masks and started to bug her mom through Facetime.

“‘Ma, how do you do the thread? How do you put it?’ I didn’t even know how to switch it on. She could hear me trying and would say, ‘Your machine is really bad. You need to put some oil on it.’ I ended up with oil all over the fabric. I didn’t know you just need a drop,” she chuckled as she recalled the video call. “Every time I would just call her and ask her, ‘Why is it like this?’ the line is really not good.”

But Reilly kept at it and soon she found herself just like her mom, sewing at night and making hundreds of masks to donate to PPE for Guam to be distributed to the hospital and other places for front-liners.

“I just got so addicted,” she said. “I love sewing.”

Mask proceeds go to less fortunate

Reilly and a friend then decided to make face masks to sell for $5 at the commercial port and Navy port.

“We were able to sell $2,000 worth of face masks,” she said.

Known for her generous heart and kindness, Reilly didn’t keep the money but instead sent it to feed 350 of the poorest families in Bataan, providing them with sugar, cooking oil and other essentials.

“We were able to flatten the curve (on Guam) and help people in the Philippines. We were so excited. We didn’t sleep. I would call my mom, ‘You should be proud of me. I’m already making a lot of face masks,'” she said.

Her mom would answer, asking her daughter to send her some of her face masks because they had head loops that hang around the wearer's neck instead of around the ears.

Reilly would pack extra masks with her and distribute them to those people who she met who didn’t have one. Children. Adults. It didn’t matter who it was, she just felt better knowing she was helping stop the spread.

“I felt like if I can control the virus spread that way, that would be good. Then I got the virus,” she said.

Her husband, Bob, surprised her with a birthday lunch at the office in late June. One of her co-workers unknowingly had the virus during her celebration, and a few days later tested positive for the virus.

A COVID-19 test

Reilly woke up on a Monday morning with a sore throat and got tested through a community screening event in Barrigada. The next day she got the call.

“I didn’t feel any symptoms at all, so I thought maybe it’s a false positive. I wasn’t really processing it yet and before I knew it Public Health was already here at my house giving me paperwork to sign and asking me where I’d been for the last 48 hours,” said Reilly. “We’d had a picnic with my family at Ypao for my birthday weekend. I called my sister, my nieces to check themselves and was praying. I was worried about the kids. Thankfully, it was only me.”

Three days later, she lost her sense of taste and, for the next couple of weeks, she slept “like there was no tomorrow."

Sixteen days later, she went to get tested again and it came back positive. She had additional positive tests and wasn’t cleared of COVID-19 until Aug. 2.

Reilly had just recovered from her own bout of COVID-19 and returned to work when she received a call that her mom had been taken to the hospital in the Philippines complaining of difficulty breathing.

“From the day she was taken to the hospital, it was like the earth shaking. We couldn’t sleep. We were trying to monitor everything,” Reilly said.

Because of the COVID-19 epidemic in the Philippines, there were multiple layers of protocol and her family was unable to go the hospital.

Mom's diagnosis

“Everything turned upside down when she was admitted to the hospital. It was not something we were prepared for. Nobody can actually go to my mom’s side to take a picture. On Guam, the patients can see their family from donations of tablets, but in the Philippines they don’t have that,” she said.

She was intubated right away and complaining about not having good oxygen. The positive COVID-19 test result came out 3 days later.

“When my sister brought her to the hospital with her 19-year-old son, she was feeling some symptoms. It was her son who carried my mom in. The household was infected with COVID, including the caregiver,” said Reilly. “We suspected my mom got it in a dialysis center there.”

Reilly's mom’s existing health conditions made it more difficult to treat the COVID and then her mom developed an infection.

As her mom fought to stay alive, Gina Reilly and her siblings were desperate to find a way to see and talk to their mother in her hospital bed and let her know they were thinking of her.

“We had to find someone who can sneak in a video, cellphone, and we were able to identify a housekeeper. We started befriending her and she was nice and understood our situation,” stated Reilly.

They managed to sneak a cellphone to see their mother from a distance.

With a brother in Texas, a sister in California, Gina Reilly in Guam and the rest of her siblings in Manila, they began shouting. “We were shouting, trying to tell my mom to fight. We couldn’t even get to see her closer. You don’t want to remember that kind of picture.”

Before the doctors removed the tubes from her mom, the family was given permission to say goodbye. Her brother donned personal protective equipment and was able to enter his mother’s hospital room with a cellphone.

“We were with her for ten minutes. All my siblings on the phone and then she flatlined,” said Reilly. “She waited for her kids. It was really heartbreaking. You feel so helpless because you want to do something.”

Teresita Tabonares died Sept. 17, just 16 days before her 78th birthday.

“She spent her birthday in heaven already,” said her heartbroken daughter.

Last year, Tabonares spent many of her days at the Mangilao Senior Citizens Center. She was vice president and was congenial and loved.

She was always smiling, no matter what challenges she was facing.

Since her passing, Reilly receives a call almost daily asking about her mom and wanting to wish her a happy birthday.

“Her friends were starting to call wondering what happened to her. She had a lot of friends. She always sewed for everybody,” said Reilly.

Her mom's legacy

Now Reilly finds herself doing the same. As she sits in front of her “biggest inheritance” from her mom, she has a new mission, Masks for Manang.

“I just thought about how my mom is really part of me learning how to sew. I realized that not everybody really has the luxury of having face masks,” she said.

When friends at work asked for masks, she started to give them an extra one for free for their mothers.

“If I can just make a mask and save one mom, I think that my mom would still be happy. And my mom is going to be smiling from heaven above how I’m making these skills very useful and helpful,” said Reilly. “I wasn’t able to save my mom from this COVID, but through other people I hope I can save one mom, one manamko'.”