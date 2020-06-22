Menoni: Focus on solving problem rather than assign blame

Local and military investigations are underway after a group of airmen who deployed to Guam violated restricted movement orders, while staying at the Reef Hotel in Tumon.

A total of 35 from that group tested positive for COVID-19, and all the service members have since been relocated to Andersen Air Force Base where they are being kept in isolation, military leaders confirmed.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Department of Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. John Menoni and Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, Commander of the 36th Wing on AAFB spoke on the issue during a COVID briefing held at Adelup on Monday.

The governor said she is working closely with the military as the investigation is ongoing.

“I have been assured a situation like this will not happen again,” said Leon Guerrero.

The latest cases from the military brings the total COVID-19 count for Guam to 222.

“We are currently conducting our investigation with the military…to identify other cases in the community,” said Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, DPHSS Director.

Rear Adm. Menoni said a command investigation is underway in hopes to shed light on how and why the situation happened.

He asked the community to “focus on solving the problem rather than assign blame.”

"They will be held accountable,” Brig. Gen. Boswell said.

Boswell said two additional airmen who deployed to Guam in April to assist with the medical response have also tested positive for the virus and are in isolation on Andersen AFB.

He said 100% of the airmen in the unit have been tested and 35 tested positive.

Public Health has since tested all 74 employees at the Reef Hotel and have identified seven high-risk contacts.

The health director said they will announce if any potential clusters have been discovered through her staff’s contact tracing and investigation.

Unpingco-DeNorcey could not yet confirm what other areas off-base that the airmen who violated restricted movement orders may have visited prior to being moved to the military installation.