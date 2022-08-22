Menstrual product donations sought

One in five girls in the United States miss all or part of the school day due to their periods, according to the School of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania.

A local nonprofit group hopes to change that by sponsoring efforts to help support young women on Guam.

“It's really important for the American Association of University Women to find those moments where we can support and empower our young women so that they can aspire to this larger path for themselves,” said Kelly Marsh-Taitano, president of the Guam branch of the AAUW. ”They actually stay at home and that can be missing up to as much as 25% of the school year. And so that's really concerning for us. And that's why we thought it's such a basic need that needed to be supported for these young women and that it shouldn't be a worry for them. It shouldn't be something that holds them back.”

Marsh-Taitano, a former senator, is running for a seat in the Legislature in this year's election.

Public Law 36-66, enacted in December 2021, requires all public and charter schools to provide menstrual products to students free of charge for school year 2022-2023.

But the fiscal year 2022 budget didn’t include supporting that local law. The budget for the new fiscal year, which starts in October, will begin funding this effort.

Because of the lack of funding to support the law, AAUW held a donation drive Saturday at the Micronesia Mall.

“We just wanted to do the last little leg of closing the gap between August and October of when the fiscal funding will actually kick in for the young women,” said Marsh-Taitano. “Well, we had largely advertised amongst the American University Women, so it was members, the members were the ones that came in to donate. And so I haven't done a full count. I mean, because it is just a school. So our goal is to be able to help, you know, between 100 or 200 students that might need this kind of need at the school that we're being assigned.” The organization hopes to take the donations to the school in person on Tuesday.

There are an estimated 12,000 teenage female students enrolled with the Guam Department of Education, according to Marsh-Taitano.

The local branch of AAUW will continue to accept donations, she told The Guam Daily Post.

“Yeah, we can still accept donations and they can drop them off at Adelup at the Bureau of Women's Affairs. And that we're hoping for it to really impact these young women so that they can go to school, as you may know, for the young women that have trouble affording these basic necessities. It shouldn't be something that, I mean, not just holding them back for the week, or that particular school year, but it's cumulative,” Marsh-Taitano said.

The AAUW encourages other organizations to adopt schools for the month of September by contacting the director of the Bureau of Women's Affairs, Jayne Flores. Island residents can donate menstrual products to the bureau's office weekdays at Adelup.