A mother accused of drowning her 1-year-old daughter has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to charges of murder.

Iesha Nichelle Copeland, a Navy sailor, previously pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the drowning of her child, but Monday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam, her attorney, Randall Cunliffe, said mental illness will play a role in the case.

“Mental capacity will be an issue,” said Cunliffe. “We need to have someone see her.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Cunliffe also filed documents before the hearing saying Copeland pleads not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Judge Vernon Perez subsequently set a hearing for Sept. 15 to have attorneys discuss the issue further.

Drowning at Barrigada home

Copeland was charged with murder after she allegedly drowned her 16-month-old daughter in the bathtub of her Barrigada home. Copeland then used a harness to strap her daughter to her chest and was found by authorities threatening to jump from Two Lovers Point in June, court documents state.

A further investigation discovered Copeland allegedly drowned her daughter after getting into a fight with her fiancé. A check of Copeland’s search history also showed results for “how does it feel to drown,” charging documents state.

Copeland also told police she tried to drown herself after saying repeatedly that she drowned her daughter, according to court documents.

She was ordered to remain in Department of Corrections custody and placed in the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center annex of the prison.