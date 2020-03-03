Merit scholars: Law unfair

Local students who earned a Merit Scholarship for the University of Guam have found themselves in what they call an unfair situation after learning about a Guam law that impacts their level of financial assistance.

According to Public Law 34-151, merit award recipients who are eligible to receive the Federal Pell Grant would have the federal grant applied first toward tuition and fees, and the Merit Scholarship would pay the balance of what's owed.

However, for merit students like Seanna Bataclan, who had been relying on both the Merit Scholarship and the Pell Grant to pay for tuition and other educational expenses, like textbooks – which can easily total a couple thousand dollars – and intercession classes during the Christmas break, the new law has a negative impact on students like herself.

She said that her mother works a minimum-wage job, working from paycheck to paycheck, digging into savings to pay bills and help her with school.

"I decided to seek employment despite being a full-time student because I did not want to see my mother struggle to make ends meet any longer," Bataclan said.

The UOG student was among those who testified at a public hearing on Bill 253-35 last week Thursday. Introduced by Sen. Amanda Shelton in November, the bill would grandfather existing Merit Scholarship recipients, shielding them from the changes to Public Law 34-151.

Prior to Public Law 34-151, students would receive a Merit Scholarship award to cover tuition, allowing them to use the Pell Grant – which determines the federal award by the family's ability to pay tuition – for books and other education-related expenses.

Stretching dollars

The law's intent was to save local funds, which is what pays for the Merit Scholarships. What this also allowed UOG to do is take the savings and reinvest it into the Student Financial Assistance Program to assist more students.

Mark A. Duarte, director of Financial Aid at the University of Guam, said the law supports the viability of the Merit Scholarship in light of the budget shortfalls in Student Financial Assistance Program funding and allotments of government funding.

"It was a win-win situation," Duarte said, noting that students would still have their tuition and fees paid, while savings left over by leveraging Pell Grant awards would be used to help others.

Duarte said other universities across the nation use this, ensuring federal funds are fully utilized before spending institutional or local government funding.

He added UOG does support the grandfathering of the bill to help students who were already using both funding resources.

Scholarship doesn't cover everything

According to Bataclan, the Merit Scholarship is not able to cover her intercession classes, which the Pell Grant could have paid for.

Bataclan said she had to take on a full-time job to pay off expenses for last semester, while taking 18-credit hours at the university, and expected to maintain a 3.0 grade point average to keep her Merit Scholarship.

According to Sanjay Sharma, president of the Guam Federation of Teachers, Shelton's bill would mean students from low-income families would lose as much as $5,500 a year.

Sharma testified against the bill, saying changing the effective date to let a few merit students to continue to receive benefits from both the Merit Scholarship and the Pell Grant is a short-term solution.

He instead said he would support repealing Public Law 34-151.

"Students were told that Public Law 34-151 would not affect their ability to receive the Pell Grant, but that makes no sense since they will see none of it," Sharma said. "If the Pell Grant applies first, the Merit Scholarship would cover the rest of tuition, in effect there would be no over-payments that students could receive as cash."

Sharma added that it would negate any substantial benefit for students who come from low socioeconomic backgrounds.

"Plainly, this robbed our poor, top achievers," he said.

'I was left in the dark'

Angelo Paule said, like many others, he was briefed on the public law's effects only at the beginning of the fall 2019 semester.

Paule said not only was there no time to adjust, but also the absence of crucial funding provided by the Pell Grant was not what he signed up for.

"Merit students who also receive the Pell Grant find themselves being punished for an aspect of their lives they currently have no control over," Paule said.

Paule said his merit award still covers his tuition and fees, however, he's concerned that without the Pell Grant he would not be prepared in the event of a financial emergency.

"For many of us, we were not aware to the changes to our scholarship," said Mason Obispo. "I felt like I was left in the dark."

Obispo said, like many other merit scholars affected by the change, he had to make sudden and drastic financial changes, which put a strain on their academic performance.