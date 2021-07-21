Merizo fireworks postponed; other shows to go on

Most of the planned celebration for the 77th Guam Liberation will go on as scheduled this evening.

However, the fireworks display in Merizo has been postponed until this weekend.

Jeff Sanchez, owner of ShowPro Pyrotechnics, told The Guam Daily Post that the barge at the southern site could not be offloaded.

The fireworks show in Merizo is now scheduled to occur at 8 p.m. July 24.

The drone light show and fireworks in Hagåtña and Tumon will go on as planned.

The first ever drone show for Guam will start at 8 p.m., and the fireworks displays will follow at 8:15 p.m.

A second drone light show is scheduled to launch in Merizo at 8 p.m. tomorrow.

Bella Wings Aviation and Verge Aero are the muscle behind the drone spectacle.