All villages, regardless of population size, will now get about $12,885 each in street maintenance and beautification funding after Tuesday's vote and heated exchange that ended up with Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf walking out of the Mayors' Council of Guam meeting.

Mayors already voted in October how the limited funding will be divided among the 19 villages, but Chargualaf asked for a reconsideration.

The Merizo mayor wanted the largest villages of Dededo and Yigo to receive nearly the same funding share as the smallest villages such as Umatac and Merizo.

There's only $281,417 that mayors' offices can use for fiscal 2021 maintenance and beautification, a sharp cut from the 2020 funding.

"When the pie is (big), you can have most of it. When the pie is small, share," Chargualaf said, as he made his case.

He said Merizo and other small villages won't be able to operate with tiny shares of the funding.

By a vote of 14-2 on Tuesday, Chargualaf succeeded in allotting all villages, regardless of population size, at least $12,885, and some extra thousands.

In the original fund distribution, Dededo being the largest village would have up to $44,948 and Yigo would have up to $42,861, while Merizo would have up to $7,572.

Dededo has a population of about 45,000 people, while Merizo has about 1,850.

Before and after the vote, Chargualaf had a heated exchange mostly with Mayors' Council of Guam President Melissa Savares and Vice President Robert Hofmann.

Savares and Hofmann were the two mayors who voted "no" to Chargualaf's motion to reconsider the prior funding distribution formula and adopt another formula.

"Equal burden, equal share," Hofmann said. "If (Dededo Mayor Savares) is taking an 80% cut and I'm only taking 30% cut, it's not equal burden, equal share, doesn't matter the size of the pie."

The Sinajana mayor said bigger villages obviously need more funding because they have much more residents to take care of, compared to small villages.

But most mayors voted to have all villages get nearly the same amount. They hope, however, that the governor or the Legislature will give more money to mayors so they won't have a shortfall in 2021.

Chargualaf said in fiscal 2011, when the same funding was reduced, there was an equal amount distributed among villages.

Hofmann said an appropriations law applies only to the particular year covered, so it does not set precedence.

After the vote and more exchanges, Chargualaf told mayors he wants to withdraw his contributions including for food expenses. He then left in the middle of the mayors' council meeting.

"I only made the request because the computation and application did not follow not only the provision of the budget act, but the figures were erroneously applied to the detriment of the majority of the villages," Chargualaf said hours after the meeting.

Hofmann later said he hoped there was a better understanding of "the larger picture and the consumption rate."