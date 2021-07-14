Merizo student tests positive for COVID-19

A Merizo elementary school student has tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing has begun, according to the Guam Department of Education.

GDOE was notified Monday that a child attending Merizo Martyrs Memorial School tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

After the positive result was confirmed, the department activated COVID-19 mitigation protocols set by the Department of Public Health and Social Services. GDOE interim spokeswoman Michelle Franquez said the protocols were "being followed accordingly."

Part of the protocols involves contact tracing. Parents of students who may have been exposed received a call from a GDOE nurse or a nurse with the elementary school.

"School health counselors are calling parents and guardians to give them guidance, to answer any questions and to ease any anxieties they may have," Franquez said. The anxieties raised include risk of exposure, last contact with the COVID-19-positive student and narrowing down days symptoms would have presented.

According to Franquez, "the student is quarantined until cleared by DPHSS. The student has not been in contact with anyone at the school campus for the past two weeks."

The student's last day on campus was June 30, and because of this parents were told there was no need to quarantine their children.

Five GDOE students are listed as active COVID-19 cases, and a total of 27 students have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.