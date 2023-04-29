Mesa off GVB board over illegal selection

Monte Mesa, general manager of Guam Premier Outlets, is no longer part of the board of directors at the Guam Visitors Bureau, after GVB received an opinion from the attorney general indicating that Mesa's selection did not follow local law.

GVB stated in a press release that until further notice, Mesa is not a GVB board member, and his previous participation on the board was contrary to law.

This revelation could void the recent decision by the board to start a search for a new general manager and legal counsel, as Mesa made the motion and voted in that decision.

"I would think so," GVB Vice President Gerry Perez told The Guam Daily Post. "If he wasn't legitimate in the first place, then that motion really is not a valid motion. ... If his selection is not valid, then his motion, logic would say, and the action taken (Thursday) were null and void."

The search was intended to start the board from the beginning, as directors faced issues trying to proceed with a review of GVB management and its legal counsel. It was noted, however, that the bureau may just end up with the same people - current President and CEO Carl Gutierrez and current legal counsel Joseph McDonald.

Mesa was chosen to serve as the board's 12th director in late March. The 12th director is selected by the 11 other directors, who are either appointed or elected onto the board. That was confirmed to be the legal selection process by the attorney general.

However, Mesa's selection was made by only nine directors. The board didn't have 11 directors in place at the time of the selection, and doesn't have 11 members today.

Legal counsel had advised the board that 11 directors were required to be able to select the 12th member.

"Notwithstanding legal counsel’s advice, board Chair George Chiu insisted on proceeding with selecting the 12th director based on a vote of nine directors," GVB stated in its release.

Prior to the selection, Gutierrez requested a legal opinion from the AG regarding the selection of the 12th director. That opinion was pending when the directors decided to bring Mesa on board.

"Director Jeff Jones agreed with Chairman Chiu and suggested to proceed with the selection pending the advice of the Attorney General. Director Jones reasoned that if the selection was contrary to the attorney general’s opinion, the board could later ratify the selection when 11 members were present. The board then proceeded with the selection of the 12th director and selected Monte Mesa," The GVB release stated.

The AG opinion finally came Friday, stating that a plain reading of law indicates that the 12th director is selected by the five directors appointed by the governor, two appointed by the speaker and the four elected directors.

"To require participation of less than the 11 directors ... is contrary to the authority given to the GVB board in the GVB enabling statutes," the opinion stated.

The development brings another issue before the GVB board, which waded into controversy last year after Gutierrez accused certain board of members of engaging in conflicts of interest. An investigation was launched to look into the business involvement of certain members, but the board also paused meeting for several months as GVB sought to reconcile the board's bylaws with GVB's enabling laws.

Perez said Friday that GVB is proceeding with business as usual regardless of any disagreements the board might have with Gutierrez.

"In terms of affecting GVB, it's not really affecting us operationally because we're continuing to function," Perez said.